IRTI and Effat University to Organize Joint Islamic Finance Conferences

The Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group is to collaborate with Jeddah-based Effat University to organize joint conferences on various aspects of Islamic finance.

Acting Director General of IRTI, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, and Effat University President, Dr. Haifa Reda Jamal Allail, signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the collaboration, at the university’s campus on 3 March 2019.

The MoU provides a general framework to enable cooperation between the two institutions in implementing programs within their areas of mutual interest, in particular jointly organizing thematic conferences.

IRTI and Effat had previously collaborated to organize the 4th Islamic Finance Conference with the theme ‘Blockchain Smart Contracting and Islamic Financing’, held at the university’s premises in Jeddah in December 2018.

The new MoU is expected to strengthen cooperation between the two institutions for the benefit of the communities they both serve.

About IRTI:The Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) is a Member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group responsible for knowledge creation and dissemination in Islamic economics and finance, and fostering the use of Islamic finance to contribute to the sustainable development of IsDB member countries. More information about IRTI is available on www.irti.org. For enquiries about IRTI, please contact Habeeb Idris Pindiga (hpindiga@isdb.org).



