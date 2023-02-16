Amsterdam will host the biggest Africa focused trade and investment summit from 16th to 17th May 2023.

Africa is recording fast economic growth. Evidence suggests that investors are positioning themselves to understand the opportunities across the African continent.

Despite the opportunities, securing finance is a big hurdle for local entrepreneurs as well as foreign companies operating in Africa. Companies that approach banks for investment in Africa are met with doubts and skepticism. All the existing possibilities however need to be explored.

Invest in Africa Summit is focused on highlighting Africa’s investment opportunities while creating an opportunity for entrepreneurs, government delegations and business leaders to meet with investors. Over 50 speakers will provide detailed insight into the economic transformation that many parts of Africa are currently experiencing. The 2-days event will provide a unique platform to gain strategic knowledge about African investment opportunities.

Event Objectives

Make visible the investment and trade opportunities in different African countries.

Connect foreign companies with competent authorities, and businesses from Africa.

Facilitate SMEs and Start-ups to find alternative financing solutions that local banks do not offer.

To discuss investment opportunities for the African Diaspora.

The summit seeks to facilitate foreign direct investment into Africa by providing a platform for businesses to expand into new markets, build networks and technical capacities for entrepreneurs and discuss investment opportunities available in Africa.

The theme for 2023 Summit: is “Unlocking Digital Transformation ,Investments and Trade Opportunities in Africa”

The summit hopes to gather 1000-plus key economic players such as government delegations and policy makers, high-profile African leaders, project developers, founders, investors, and entrepreneurs.

The summit is attracting participants in the following economic sectors:

Agribusiness,

Manufacturing

Renewable Energy,

Infrastructure Development

Real Estate

Digital Technology

Financing SMEs,

Women in Business,

Healthcare,

Telecommunications,

Fintech,

Mining, Oil and Gas

Logistics

Tourism

High-potential projects from Africa will be presented to international investors. Featured agenda items will include projects showcase, capacity building workshops, deal room, exhibitions, country presentations, match making, field trade mission among others.