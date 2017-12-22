Interview with Amine Lahlou: Renewable Energies, a Growing Sector in Africa

AFRICA.COM: How is the sector of renewable Energies in Morocco now?

Amine Lahlou:

I’m here in this forum to represent AMISOLE Association (Moroccan Association of Solar and Wind Industries (translated), which is an association that gathers all private sector companies working in the sector of renewable energies. In fact, in Morocco, there are many interesting projects that we can talk about, such as the project of Noor in Ouarzazate, and other projects launched by the National Office of Electricity (ONE). Additionally, in Morocco, we also have some great projects for the SMEs regarding the extension of the culture of using renewable energies. They are, for example, connected to the grid, but they believe they can have better electricity prices by producing their own electricity through renewables. And, it is true today in Morocco regarding the electricity, companies, and institutions can decrease their consumption on the grid by 50% by producing their own electricity. It is an investment that is easy to achieve considering there is help, as well as funds from banks that have distinct loans for such projects. Within five to seven years maximum, borrowers can complete the payments of the loan concerning the whole installation, which will be used for 20 to 25 years. Therefore, after the payment, they will have electricity for free.

Briefly, believing in renewable energies has become a must. In agriculture today in Morocco, to bring water, for example, we use pumps with gas. This gas is dangerous to use in agriculture because you need to use maybe 20 or 40 bottles of gas at a specific price to bring water. With the solar renewable system, you eliminate these dangerous practices.