Inq. Digital Nigeria Limited, the leading-Edge solutions provider, with innovative business-relevant services in Edge AI and IoT, SDN/SFV for Edge Cloud, Secure Access Services Edge and Elastic Edge in Nigeria, has carted home two awards “Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year” and “Digital Services Provider of the year“ at the just concluded Tech Innovation Awards (TIA) 6th edition. The award, formerly referred to as Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA)has been acknowledged as the foremost and most celebrated award in the Tech industry, it recognizes individuals and organizations at the forefront of digitization with innovative products and services in the ICT sector in Nigeria.

According to the organizers, the awards come as recognition for the brand’s active involvement in deepening economic growth with the creation and provision of telecommunication solutions and support services for businesses. The recognitions equally reflect inq. Digital Nigeria’s investments in delivering innovative solutions to multinationals, government, small and medium enterprises whilst offering value and allowing them to thrive.

In his response to the honours, Mr Valentine Chime, the Managing Director of inq. Digital Nigeria said, “We’re honoured and inspired yet again to go further and sustain our commitment to contribute to the rise of Nigeria’s ICT industry. These honours point to the fact that we are doing something differently beyond the conventional, which has earned us some of these awards consistently for half a decade. The underlying drive in these recognitions is to get better at what we do”. He added that inq. Digital Nigeria will keep walking on the path of improvement, sustaining the culture of innovation, while driving the advancement of Nigeria’s economy with products and services that aid growth and development.” According to him, “Edge AI and IoT” is playing an increasing role as an enabler of economic development. Governments across Africa continue to adopt this technology to leapfrog developmental stages, improve service delivery, supporting healthy, well-educated and economically active citizens.”

Commenting further, the Managing Director says the honour is an endorsement of the company’s commitment to the delivery of world-class impactful and enduring solutions that drive the bottom line and solve client’s business challenges in Nigeria. In his words, “Our gratitude goes to our customers, whose businesses are driving the Nigerian economy and the men and women at inq. Digital who work round the clock to support these businesses.”

It will be recalled that, inq. Digital Nigeria at various times in the past, has been adjudged winners of the prestigious TIA awards. The company has emerged winners in categories such as; Telecom Business of the Year and Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year, Internet of Things Solutions Provider of the Year and also the award for the Unified Communications Provider of the Year.