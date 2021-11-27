Infobip Nigeria cements its place at the forefront of innovation with yet another award
On Friday the 19th of November, Infobip Nigeria, a global cloud communications company, was recognised by the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA) as the Innovative Cloud Communication Partner of the Year for 2021. This comes off the back of two wins in July for best Communication Solution Provider of the Year, truly cementing the company’s position as a leader in innovative communication solutions.
NTITA is powered by Instinct Wave, an ISO certified company, in partnership with Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and the Africa Digital Economy Forum (ADEF). The awards have grown over the past five years, in both participation and prestige, and they are renowned for setting the highest industry standard for organisations and individuals at the forefront of digitisation within Nigeria and beyond.
“NTITA is the benchmark for outstanding performance in the industry and a symbol of excellence that marks leadership, quality and innovation. We are honoured to receive this prestigious award from this most celebrated industry awards programme. We have worked hard to build our business in the West African region, and this accolade shows that our efforts are paying off,” says Infobip Nigeria country manager, Olatayo Ladipo-Ajai.
To be nominated for these awards, a person or organisation must meet a number of criteria that demonstrate their position of leadership in the tech and telecoms sectors. They firstly need to be at the forefront of promoting regulation, standards, or best practice, and also be actively driving technological innovation. It is also critical that award winners have used their position to advance technology innovations and drive the success of ICT. Previous recipients of the awards include MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria and Vodacom Business Nigeria, placing Infobip among the true global leaders in the region.
“Our operations in Africa have grown from strength to strength, and we are pleased to be recognised for the value we are delivering in Nigeria and beyond. We are also proud to have played a significant role in helping Nigeria come to grips with rapidly changing communication needs and strategies in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and to be recognised for these efforts,” Ladipo-Ajai adds.
“Although we have now won several awards, we will not stop in our drive for excellence. Our focus is, and will always be, on helping businesses to transform, so that they can leverage next-generation technology solutions and compete effectively on a global stage. We look forward to continuing this journey of growth in Africa,” he concludes.