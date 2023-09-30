Infobip, a leading global cloud communications platform provider, has been awarded the prestigious title of “Innovative Cloud Communications Provider of The Year” at the Tech Innovation Awards 2023. The award ceremony took place on September 22nd, 2023, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

The Tech Innovation Awards, recognised as one of the most esteemed accolades in the Nigerian ICT space, celebrates organisations, individuals, governments, and private sector entities that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to digitisation and innovation within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

Infobip’s entry showcased their most recent conversational experiences blueprint, leveraging popular channels such as RCS Business Messaging (RBM) and WhatsApp Business, which was presented to key stakeholders within the media, eCommerce. Telco and banking sectors for evaluation.

Says Olatayo Ladipo Ajai, Regional Manager West Africa, Infobip, “The accolade highlights our unwavering commitment to democratize the future of digital interactions between businesses and people by creating and innovating new technological breakthroughs through scalable, fast, and flexible solutions that adapt swiftly to the ever-evolving market. This, in conjunction with our dedication to providing a remarkable customer experience, ensures our customers can harness the full potential of our services, making them stand out among their peers. We are honoured to have been bestowed this recognition.”

Additionally, Infobip’s ability to provide tailored solutions, due to their top-tier partnerships with industry leaders like Meta and Google, further solidified the company’s unique position.

Akin Naphtal, Group Publisher, Digital Economy Organiser of 7th Tech Innovation Awards, “Infobip’s solutions not only address the scalability and agility requirements of the ICT industry but also cater to the specific needs of their clients, setting a new standard for innovation in cloud communications. Their combination of innovation, customisation, and customer-centricity makes them the deserving recipient of the “Innovative Cloud Communications Provider of The Year” award.”

For more information about Infobip and their award-winning cloud communication solutions, please visit Infobip’s website at www.infobip.com.