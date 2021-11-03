Infinet Wireless, the global vendor of industry-leading fixed wireless broadband connectivity solutions, successfully completed its participation in GITEX Technology Week 2021 on October 21 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Being one of the industry’s key world events, highlighting top technology trends and latest state-of-the-art developments, GITEX Technology Week is always a meeting place for Infinet Wireless top managers and the company’s partners and clients. This year Infinet Wireless also showcased its transcendent connectivity solutions which are deployed already in many Middle Eastern countries.
This year GITEX Technology Week marked the industry’s return to its normal state, though embracing new rules brought by COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of visitors from all over the world came to see the triumph of technology which didn’t stop evolving even in these uncertain times. Thus, the Infinet Wireless stand was visited by delegates from such countries as Saudi Arabia, Australia, Costa Rica, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, UK, Thailand, to name a few. It was a massive success, as all of them were interested in Infinet Wireless’ product portfolio.
The company showcased the most renowned products, such as its flagship product InfiMAN Evolution. This versatile Point-to-Multipoint system for all types of professionals in the wireless technologies arena guarantees many years of uninterrupted operation, being resistant to moisture and salt damage and equipped with advanced lightning protection. Subscriber units provided for this product family are capable of operating in both the 5 GHz and 6 GHz frequency bands and can be fitted with a range of integrated and external antennas.
Furthermore, Infinet Wireless introduced the Quanta family of solutions, inclusive of Quanta 5, Quanta 6 and Quanta 70, used to establish the Point-to-Point radio links in the 5 GHz, 6 GHz and 70 GHz frequency bands, correspondingly. The models ensure stable connectivity over long distances which makes them suitable for use in a diverse range of applications, such as Smart City infrastructure, backhaul, mobility, and whatnot.
Company’s country and regional managers who gathered in Dubai on occasion of the GITEX Technology Week 2021 hold many individual consultations regarding Infinet Wireless solutions for stand attendees. All of them accentuated the demand for broadband connectivity solutions for bridging the digital divide and strengthening the existing network infrastructure to grasp the new post COVID-19 reality and benefit from it. GITEX Technology Week 2021 also provided an opportunity to greet many current partners from the Middle Eastern countries and discuss new projects of deploying Infinet Wireless solutions. This year it was extremely productive.
“Our presence in the constantly evolving market of the Middle East makes a brand new start for reimagining our growth strategy in other regions, as this is the place where the future happens. We not only benefit from the fact GITEX Technology Week 2021 helps us to get closer to the Middle Eastern companies but also from the opportunity of staying on top of new exciting industry trends,” underlined Dmitry Okorokov, CEO at Infinet Wireless.
Infinet Wireless formed a part of the Made in Russia program by the Russian Export Center (REC), aimed at promoting manufacturers of Russian origin abroad.
Infinet Wireless’s deep experience of radio frequency innovation – and translating that into the real world needs of customers – ensures that its products combine unsurpassed reliability and technical functionality, enabling the delivery of truly flexible wireless networks with unparalleled quality of service.