In Celebration of the 60th Anniversary of Africa Day, C. Moore Media and Allison+Partners Collaborate with Google Africa to Launch the Fourth Edition of The Future Is Female Mentorship Program

The Public Relations and Communications Initiative is Dedicated

Exclusively to African Female Tech Founders

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Africa Day, C. Moore Media and Allison+Partners announce the launch of the fourth edition of The Future is Female Mentorship Program, the first and only PR and communications program dedicated exclusively to African female tech founders and their business development needs. For the first time, Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Program and Salesforce Ventures Impact Fund will collaborate with the program highlighting both organizations support in developing tech across Africa.

Aligning with the goals and objectives of the Future is Female Mentorship Program, the Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Program aims to empower and support women founders on the continent by providing resources and opportunities to scale their startups and address African problems.

Salesforce Ventures Impact Fund has an active interest in Africa and continues to assess opportunities across the Continent. The Fund has invested in some of the region’s top Africa-focused tech startups including Flutterwave and Andela. As part of their support for the program, they will host a session on VC funding for the selected female founders from across Africa.

Launched by the Africa tech focused PR agency C. Moore Media International PR, which was recently acquired by global agency Allison+Partners and announced exclusively on Africa.com on Africa Day in 2020, the Future is Female Mentorship Program is the first and only PR and communications program dedicated exclusively to African women in tech. Applications to the program have grown by over 160% in recent years, with applications received from 36 African countries in 2022.

“African female tech founders are often unsupported in the male-dominated world of tech, which is why The Future is Female Mentorship Program was established. We are excited to launch the fourth edition of the initiative with Allison + Partners, who acquired C. Moore Media, International Public Relations,” said Claudine Moore, The Future Is Female Mentorship Program Founder and managing director of Africa at Allison + Partners. “We are also delighted to collaborate with Google Africa and their Women Founders Africa Program, and Salesforce, who will be hosting a session on VC funding with the selected finalists of the program.

By collaborating with the fourth edition of The Future is Female Mentorship Program, selected alumni from the Google for Startups Accelerator initiative will be invited to take part in the program. The program provides African female founders with PR and communications expertise, insights, knowledge, and skills needed to gain visibility and grow their businesses.

“We are excited to be collaborating with The Future is Female Mentorship Program as it aligns with the mission of the Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Program to support and empower women founders building great tech startups in Africa or for Africa.” said Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem, Sub Saharan Africa. “By increasing the representation of women in the startup ecosystem, we can help bridge the gap between the number of women-led startups and the amount and quality of support they receive, ultimately leading to more diversity and innovation.”

Leading pan-African tech publication, TechCabal, and Africa Communications Week, a global platform that builds bridges between communications professionals focused on Africa’s transformation, return for the third consecutive year as official partners of the program. Tope Adubi and David Idagu will join founder Claudine Moore as the lead mentors on the program.

What the 2023 Program Offers

The fourth edition of The Future is Female Mentorship program promises to reach even more African female founders from across the continent while introducing additional partners in more diverse sectors, expanding the resources, network, expertise, and knowledge available to mentees.

Mirroring previous editions, this edition of The Future is Female Mentorship Program will provide African female tech founders of early-stage startups with the PR and communications insights, knowledge, and skills needed to gain visibility and grow their business. It is aimed at African women based on the continent or in the diaspora and is launching or growing a tech business for African markets or serving Africans in the diaspora.

The program is delivered virtually, and the mentees are invited to participate in masterclasses and sessions customized to the specific needs of their sector and business. During the mentorship program, female founders will learn insights into the fundamentals of PR and communications for tech startups, including creating a communications plan, incorporating storytelling into your business communications with multiple stakeholders, and more. During the selection process, special consideration is given to startups that focus on health, education, finance, agriculture, and sustainability. In addition, startups that provide solutions and/or address African women’s and girls’ needs will also receive special consideration.

How to Apply

The application portal for The Future is Female Mentorship Program is now open and closes Monday June 26, 2023. The successful female founders will be announced on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

We encourage all women building great tech startups in Africa or for Africa to APPLY HERE to the program and take advantage of this opportunity.

Follow #CMMtheFutureIsFemale on social media for program updates. Follow @Allisonpr @CMooreMedia @ClaudineMoore and @googleAfrica on Twitter and Instagram for announcements. Please visit www.thefutureisfemalementorshipprogram.com for regular news and updates.