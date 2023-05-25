The Future Is Female

In Celebration of the 60th Anniversary of Africa Day, C. Moore Media and Allison+Partners Collaborate with Google Africa to Launch the Fourth Edition of The Future Is Female Mentorship Program

The Public Relations and Communications Initiative is Dedicated 

Exclusively to African Female Tech Founders 

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Africa Day, C. Moore Media and Allison+Partners announce  the launch of the fourth edition of The Future is Female Mentorship Program, the first and only PR and  communications program dedicated exclusively to African female tech founders and their business  development needs. For the first time, Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa  Program and Salesforce Ventures Impact Fund will collaborate with the program highlighting both  organizations support in developing tech across Africa.  

Aligning with the goals and objectives of the Future is Female Mentorship Program, the Google for  Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Program aims to empower and support women  founders on the continent by providing resources and opportunities to scale their startups and address  African problems.  

Salesforce Ventures Impact Fund has an active interest in Africa and continues to assess opportunities  across the Continent. The Fund has invested in some of the region’s top Africa-focused tech startups  including Flutterwave and Andela. As part of their support for the program, they will host a session on  VC funding for the selected female founders from across Africa.  

Launched by the Africa tech focused PR agency C. Moore Media International PR, which was recently  acquired by global agency Allison+Partners and announced exclusively on Africa.com on Africa Day  in 2020, the Future is Female Mentorship Program is the first and only PR and communications  program dedicated exclusively to African women in tech. Applications to the program have grown by  over 160% in recent years, with applications received from 36 African countries in 2022. 

“African female tech founders are often unsupported in the male-dominated world of tech, which is  why The Future is Female Mentorship Program was established. We are excited to launch the fourth  edition of the initiative with Allison + Partners, who acquired C. Moore Media, International Public  Relations,” said Claudine Moore, The Future Is Female Mentorship Program Founder and  managing director of Africa at Allison + Partners. “We are also delighted to collaborate with  Google Africa and their Women Founders Africa Program, and Salesforce, who will be hosting a  session on VC funding with the selected finalists of the program.  

By collaborating with the fourth edition of The Future is Female Mentorship Program, selected alumni  from the Google for Startups Accelerator initiative will be invited to take part in the program. The program  provides African female founders with PR and communications expertise, insights, knowledge, and skills  needed to gain visibility and grow their businesses. 

“We are excited to be collaborating with The Future is Female Mentorship Program as it aligns with the  mission of the Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Program to support and  empower women founders building great tech startups in Africa or for Africa.” said Folarin Aiyegbusi,  Head of Startup Ecosystem, Sub Saharan Africa. “By increasing the representation of women in the  startup ecosystem, we can help bridge the gap between the number of women-led startups and the  amount and quality of support they receive, ultimately leading to more diversity and innovation.” 

Leading pan-African tech publication, TechCabal, and Africa Communications Week, a global platform  that builds bridges between communications professionals focused on Africa’s transformation, return  for the third consecutive year as official partners of the program. Tope Adubi and David Idagu will join  founder Claudine Moore as the lead mentors on the program. 

What the 2023 Program Offers 

The fourth edition of The Future is Female Mentorship program promises to reach even more African  female founders from across the continent while introducing additional partners in more diverse  sectors, expanding the resources, network, expertise, and knowledge available to mentees.  

Mirroring previous editions, this edition of The Future is Female Mentorship Program will provide African  female tech founders of early-stage startups with the PR and communications insights, knowledge, and  skills needed to gain visibility and grow their business. It is aimed at African women based on the  continent or in the diaspora and is launching or growing a tech business for African markets or serving  Africans in the diaspora.  

The program is delivered virtually, and the mentees are invited to participate in masterclasses and  sessions customized to the specific needs of their sector and business. During the mentorship  program, female founders will learn insights into the fundamentals of PR and communications for tech  startups, including creating a communications plan, incorporating storytelling into your business  communications with multiple stakeholders, and more. During the selection process, special  consideration is given to startups that focus on health, education, finance, agriculture, and  sustainability. In addition, startups that provide solutions and/or address African women’s and girls’  needs will also receive special consideration. 

How to Apply 

The application portal for The Future is Female Mentorship Program is now open and closes Monday  June 26, 2023. The successful female founders will be announced on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 

We encourage all women building great tech startups in Africa or for Africa to APPLY HERE to the  program and take advantage of this opportunity. 

Follow #CMMtheFutureIsFemale on social media for program updates. Follow @Allisonpr @CMooreMedia @ClaudineMoore and @googleAfrica on Twitter and Instagram for announcements.  Please visit www.thefutureisfemalementorshipprogram.com for regular news and updates.

