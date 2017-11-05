The Importance of Water: #WaterIsLife

We do not have any say on where we are born or brought up, and some of us have never known what it means to lack water; it has always just flowed from the taps in our homes. We water the grass with sprinklers, soak in a bathtub, or even take a refreshing shower after a run in the park. The closest we have come to “fetching water” is probably when we carried a glass jug from the fridge to the kitchen counter. It is not a bad life, but it is so very different for many others whose very existence revolves around getting water to drink and cook with.

Now, let us take a look at a pair of ten-year-old girls who live in two separate countries and circumstances in Africa. The first one is named Mpho; she was born and lives in North Kgalagadi district in the Republic of Botswana. The second is Mueni, who was born and lives in Makueni County in the eastern region of the Republic of Kenya. The stories of these two lovely girls are going to prove just how important water is, and always has been, in their lives. Let’s take a look:

It is Monday morning, and Mpho, her name meaning ‘gift’, is woken up by her mother to get ready for school. She is in class five at the local government school that is only half a kilometre away from her homestead. Her mother has already made a fire at the makeshift kitchen outside by using dried sticks that she and Mpho had collected from the bushes on Saturday. Mpho walks to fetch a bucket of water from the standpipe just outside her gate. The standpipe supplies water to their homestead, as well as four others in a local cluster. Water comes to this pipe from a borehole that the government sunk years before Mpho was born, and it is run and maintained by the local district council. In the Kgalagadi, water is very hard and leaves a thick layer of white lime and chalk deposits on anything it comes in contact with; however, it is not contaminated. With boiling, it is safe to drink. Mpho has used this water her whole life. Whenever the engine at the borehole breaks down, water is delivered by the council bowsers. Although it will be in less quantities than when coming from a standpipe, there is still water. https://reliefweb.int/report/botswana/botswana-water-shortage-remains-challenge-kgalagadi-district. In addition, Mpho has never seen a river. This is because there are absolutely no rivers in her part of the desert. Yet, apart from the name of her district and what she hears others saying, she really has no concept of what a desert is. She has lived in one all her life, but she has never travelled outside of her village to find something to compare it to. Mpho, though not consciously, believes that everybody else lives the way that they do in her village.

Mpho quickly finishes eating her plate of sorghum porridge, before grabbing her bag of books and rushing out to meet up and walk to school with her group of friends. When her teacher asks her to write a letter during her English lesson later that day, Mpho tells about wants to be when she grows up, and she explains the reasons for her choice. Mpho has no idea how blessed she is to have never had to miss a day of school, or walk many kilometres to fetch water for her family to use in cooking, washing clothes, and bathing.