The 5th and 2022 Africa Tourism Leadership Forum will pay particular attention to facilitating conversations and partnerships with the main objective of encouraging intra-Africa travel through intra-Africa trade, partnerships and investments. ATLF 2022 will host Africa’s tourism private sector apex bodies for a roundtable discussion. This will be attended by leaders and experts of various National Tourism Organizations and key stakeholders in the travel, tourism and related industries. This calls for all stakeholders in the industry meet in Gaborone; to connect, communicate and share experiences and ideas on how travel by Africans and for Africans may be packaged in a way that is affordable, enticing and remains authentic to the culture and traditions of the travel destination.
The core of African travel is the travel itself, moving from one country, province or city to the next. When driving African travel and tourism it is important that the Aviation industry sits at the table as a result. The Africa’s Travel, Tourism and Aviation CEO’s & Executives Forum taking place on the margins of ATLF and awards will provide professional insights on the role of digitalization and technological innovation in driving domestic and regional tourist arrivals and revenues in Africa. Additionally, Ministerial talk will focus on ensuring affordable regional air connectivity by advocating for African counties to unblock dialogue.
There are only 8 days left to enter the Africa Tourism Leadership Awards. Organizations, small enterprises, and individuals across the industry and from all over the continent are encouraged to either nominate themselves or change-makers for these prestigious awards.
Award categories include; Leading in Progressive Policies’ Award, Most Innovative Business Tourism Destination Award, Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award, Outstanding Africa Tourism Media & Marketing Award, Outstanding Accommodation Facility / Group Award, Women in Leadership Award, Outstanding Tourism Transportation Award, Championing Sustainability Award, Destination Africa – Lifetime Award.
Click Here to Submit Your Nomination