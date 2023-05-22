IFPMA and Speak Up Africa launch 2nd edition of flagship award program supporting young health innovators across Africa 

IFPMA and Speak Up Africa launch the 2nd edition of the Africa Young Innovators for Health Award focused on supporting young health innovators across Africa advance their promising healthcare solutions in support of Universal Health Coverage.Four award winners will receive financial and in-kind support to bring their healthcare innovations to life.

Dakar, Senegal and Geneva, Switzerland, 22 May 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Association (IFPMA) and Speak Up Africa launch the second edition of their flagship program, the African Young Innovators for Health Award, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the World Health Assembly.

This year, the Award Program seeks to find and nurture youth-driven health innovations that strive to accelerate efforts to advance Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Africa. UHC means that all individuals and communities have access to the full spectrum of quality healthcare services without the risk of financial hardship, ensuring “Health for All. Everywhere.”

Most African countries have UHC as a goal in their national health strategies. Yet, progress has been slow. Countries that achieve their UHC targets by 2030 will eliminate preventable maternal and child deaths, strengthen resilience to public health emergencies, reduce financial hardship linked to illness, and fortify the foundations for long-term economic growth.

Speaking about the theme of the second edition of the Award Program, Dr. Karim Bendhaou, Africa Engagement Committee Chair, IFPMA, says, “Despite African countries across the continent strongly demonstrating their commitment to achieving UHC by 2030, progress toward reaching this goal has stalled, with the Covid-19 pandemic reversing many hard-earned gains. The Africa Young Innovators for Health Award provides an invaluable opportunity to leverage the ingenuity of Africa’s growing youth population to find locally adapted solutions that help our communities have greater access to affordable and quality healthcare products and services.”

The Award offers four winners financial support totaling 90, 000 USD to take their innovation to the next level, alongside a three-month business mentorship program with leading business figures and strategic guidance on intellectual property rights from one of Africa’s top law firms.

“This program provides young African health innovators the chance to learn from business, media, and legal experts to further develop their healthcare innovations, join a growing community of healthcare entrepreneurs, and strengthen the health ecosystem on the continent so that Africa’s biggest health challenges can be tackled,” says Yacine Djibo, Director and Founder of Speak Up Africa, reflecting on the value the program.

Conrad Tankou, CEO of GICMed and winner of the first edition of the Award, says, “The program gave me the space to identify the strengths and weaknesses in my business and helped me improve my business model to attract investors, grow my network, and successfully scale up into new areas.”

This year applicants must be between 21 and 35 and be able to show that they have developed a minimum viable health product or service or are in the process of developing such a product or service, with the potential to scale up their innovation to drive efforts towards achieving UHC. As a learning from the 1st edition of the Awards, men and women will be eligible for first and second place prizes each, ensuring greater gender equality in the Awards and as foundational to a UHC where no one is left behind.

Detailed information about the Award, including the eligibility criteria for this year’s theme, is available at www.africayounginnovatorsforhealth.org. Applications open from 22 May 2023 until 25 July 2023.

About the Award.

Launched in 2021, the Africa Young Innovators for Health Award focuses on supporting young health entrepreneurs across Africa with financial and in-kind opportunities to develop their business ideas.

The second edition of the Africa Young Innovators for Health Award is supported by: AMREF Health Africa, Forum Galien Africa, Geneva Health Forum, Global Health Technologies Coalition (GHTC), IntraHealth International, Organisation Africaine de la Propriété Intellectuelle (OAPI), Women In Global Health, Adams & Adams alongside media partners Africa News Agency, REMAPSEN, Africa.com, Scienceactu and Maddyness. With a range of high-level jury members and expert business mentors, including Prof. Awa Marie Coll Seck, Minister of State of Senegal and Chair of the Scientific Committee for the Galien Forum Africa, Dr, Ibrahima Socé Fall, Director of Neglected Tropical Diseases for the World Health Organization, Jean-Philibert Nsengimana, Chief Digital Advisor for Africa CDC, and Pier Spinazze, Venture Capitalist at Launch Africa Ventures.

Note to editors

About the Partners:

IFPMA represents over 90 innovative pharmaceutical companies and associations around the world. Our industry’s almost three million employees discover, develop, and deliver medicines and vaccines that advance global health. Based in Geneva, IFPMA has official relations with the United Nations and contributes industry expertise to help the global health community improve the lives of people everywhere. For more information, visit ifpma.org

Speak Up Africa is a policy and advocacy action tank dedicated to catalysing leadership, enabling policy change, and increasing awareness for sustainable development in Africa. Through their platforms and relationships and with the help of partners, Speak Up Africa ensures that policy makers meet implementers; that solutions are showcased and that every sector – from individual citizens and civil society groups to global donors and business leaders – contributes critically to the dialogue and strives to form the blueprints for concrete action for public health and sustainable development.

