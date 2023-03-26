If You Are Looking to Set Up an Office Remotely, South Africa has It All

The Midlands Meander stretches from Hilton to Giant’s Castle. Hilton has managed to retain its village feel and the nearby Wunterskloof with its indigenous bush offering great cycling routes to venture out before or after work. The Magoebaskloof / Haenertsburg area in the Limpopo Province of South Africa is known for its lush forests, waterfalls, and mountainous terrain, making it a nature lover’s paradise. A picturesque town situated on the foothills of the Maluti Mountains and surrounded by rolling hills, visitors to Clarens can explore the nearby Golden Gate Highlands National Park, which boasts stunning sandstone formations and abundant wildlife. Perched on a plateau high above the Lowveld, Kaapsehoop boasts breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside. This Mpumalanga village is known for its wild horses, which roam freely in the area and can often be seen grazing on the village outskirts.

GETAWAY