Leading African charitable foundation, the Ichikowitz Family Foundation proudly announces its role as a co-producer of celebrated artist William Kentridge’s award winning and ambitious performance, ‘The Head and The Load’ that explores the untold and traumatic role of Africans during the First World War.

Seen for the first time on the African continent, the internationally renowned production combines music, dance, film projections, mechanized sculptures and shadow play to illuminate the largely untold story of millions of African porters and carriers who served – and in many cases died for – British, French and German forces.

The Ichikowitz Foundation, the creators of the African Oral History Archive, have launched a youth outreach programme to engage history learners and young artists on the important role of African Oral History and storytelling in modern society, against the backdrop of The Head and The Load, as an important example of history preserved as result of the culture African Oral History.

In partnership with The Centre for the Less Good Idea, the Ichikowitz Foundation hosted an interactive workshop in downtown Johannesburg and an on-stage youth dialogue with members of the cast at the Joburg Theatre, involving over 100 grade 10 and 11-history learners and young local artists.

The workshop hosted five high schools from the Gauteng province and activities included imaginative re-construction, visualization, performance, and enactment, embodiment and movement, sound-making with objects and voice to engage with the production’s themes and how they might guide pupils in realising the Africa of the future.

The programme explored themes such as the trauma of war, historic colonialism, segregation, and racism. From the learnings of the workshop the learners created an installation consisting of song, dance and movement that encapsulated their interpretation of the production. This was performed on the set of The Head and The Load and followed by the on stage dialogue.

The on-stage dialogue was led by William Kentridge, Chairman of the Ichikowitz Foundation, Ivor Ichikowitz and famed South African storyteller, poet and playwright, Gcina Mhlope and ten members of the cast on the importance of preserving and commemorating African Oral history.

“Young students from across Gauteng were given a platform as storytellers in their own right – articulating the new history of the continent as they wish to see it, an oral history initiative all its own, entitled, ‘The Africa that We Want’,” stated Ichikowitz Foundation Chairman, Ivor Ichikowitz.

Data from the Foundation’s African Youth Survey of 2022 which polled thousands of young Africans from across the continent, provided insights into some of the key themes such as equality and human rights.

“We are proud to be co-producers of ‘The Head and The Load’ and helping to bring the production to Africa for the first time. It is an important piece of work that supports our mission to inform our next generation of leaders who now have the opportunity to learn from the past tragedies and the missteps of history, which have helped forge our independent mindset. The world may have omitted our role in the first World War but make no mistake, it is imbued in our DNA and has helped foster a grit and tenacity unrivaled the world over; a drive to reshape Africa’s future as our next generation envisions it,” Ichikowitz continued.

Taking its title from a Ghanaian proverb — “the head and the load are the troubles of the neck”, ‘The Head and The Load’ spotlights the forgotten role played by African men and women during World War I – a heart-breaking depiction and visual spectacle of exploitation by colonial powers that is often ignored by Western historians, however survived due to the commitment of the philanthropic community to preserve, and regularly commemorate African history for the benefit of future generations.

Ruby Ichikowitz, a Trustee of the Ichikowitz Foundation said: “We must not be afraid to unlock and explore the past traumas endured by often nameless men and women who weren’t given the dignity of gratitude for their service, not only in World War I but also other conflicts around the world. We mustn’t fear bringing these stories in to the light here at home and showcasing to the world that we will never be relegated to the dark annals of history ever again”.

The purpose of these activations is to also give insight and experience into the benefits of collaborative, experimental and cross-disciplinary ways of working that emerge through embracing “the less good idea”, as well as expanding upon the oft-overlooked history of Africa’s role in WW1 that The Head & The Load aims to recognise and record.