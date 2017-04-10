THE MORE SWANKY THE BETTER

Matatus (Public transport buses/vans) are iconic on the busy streets of Nairobi. Graffiti artists try to make each matatu louder than the next with custom designs covered in flashy colors, and state of the art entertainment. The more glitzy and effervescent the matatu, the more prominent it becomes to attract passengers.

Esiline Okasida, a Law Student in Nairobi, uses matatus to go to school every day – and for her, the more artistic a matatu is, the better. She says that they display a great sense of art and that is why she loves using them. Matatus are always well kept, clean and have a nice smell, making the journey in them worthwhile. Matatus are also fast as the drivers know how to maneuver through traffic jams during rush hours. The crew knows the quickest and shortest way to get wherever you are going. “Would you prefer getting to town in less than 30 minutes or use the old locomotives and take more than an hour?” she asks, comparing the flashy matatus with graffiti over the regular plain ones.

Besides the artsy exterior, the interiors of the matatus are always artistic and cozy. They are fitted with comfy seats, and some have custom made sound systems fitted under the seats. Others have a plasma screen fixed high enough at the front to allow all passengers to watch music videos. The most common matatus come with a small screen fixed behind each seat to give every passenger a treat of their own. The matatus also have free wi-fi onboard to attract the tech-savvy youth who want to browse the internet or chat with their friends. For Emmanuel Ndekerere, a marketer, the matatus with graffiti are always his first choice. His job demands keep him moving from one side of town to another, making more than five trips a day to different destinations and to him the matatus provide the ease he needs. Internet connectivity allows him to continue working even when he is in transit to meet a client. “I like the fact that I am able to check my email, write and respond to my clients even when I am in transit,” says Ndekerere.

