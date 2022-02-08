How Adekunle Gold Resists an Afrobeats Driven by Trends

With Afrobeats experiencing a huge wave of popularity, it’s easy for some artists to get lost in the hype and to conform to set notions about the genre, but Adekunle Gold takes it all in stride and continues to forge his own path. Having just launched his fourth album, Catch Me If You Can, he has the benefit of experience, an understanding of the evolving industry, and a clear sense of his position in it. With American and British hip hop features that amplify Africa’s moment, while holding on to a distinct Afropop signature that insists on diversity. Make no mistake, this 35-year-old former graphic designer for Nigerian e-commerce companies knows he’s in a golden age of African music, one he has helped define with other world-conquering Afrobeats acts like Wizkid, and Davido.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA