The award recognises Hormuud’s role in driving digital standards

Hormuud Telecom, Somalia’s leading telecommunications company, has been presented with the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 international certificate for Information Security Management System by Bureau Veritas.

The company received the certification following a thorough audit by the accredited Bureau Veritas Group, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services.

The certification acknowledges that Hormuud meets internationally recognised standards for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving information security management systems.

With this 27001:2013 certification, Hormuud is demonstrating its central role in driving up IT security, cybersecurity and privacy protection standards in Somalia.

Speaking on this latest achievement, Hormuud CEO Ahmed Mohamud Yuusuf said:

“Digital is the backbone of the Somali economy. Driving standards – and being recognised for our world-class information security – is crucial for its long-term success.

“We will continue to drive standards in Somalia forward, playing our part in creating an environment that enables businesses to thrive and people to prosper.”

The digital economy is a key driver of growth in Somalia. Over three-quarters of Somalis use EVC Plus, Hormuud’s mobile money service and the country offers some of the cheapest data across Africa. The service has also been found to be an effective solution by International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) for sending aid money to beneficiaries affected by the drought.

With a secure and transparent platform, INGOs are able to quickly distribute funds to those in need, providing critical support in the face of a natural disaster. The INGOs can further ensure that the aid money reaches intended recipients in a timely and efficient manner, maximizing the impact of their relief efforts and helping those affected by the drought to recover as quickly as possible.

Ensuring this crucial digital network is underpinned by rigorous security systems is vital to the long-term prospects of the Somali economy and will aid the country’s ambition to become the digital gateway to the Horn of Africa.

Hormuud now joins a list of global telecommunications companies which have received this award, setting international standards for telecommunications and data-driven industries.

The new certification comes just three months after the Telecom company received the GSMA Mobile Money Certification for its EVC Plus product at the GSMA Mobile World Congress Africa (MWC2022) event in Kigali, Rwanda, in October 2022.