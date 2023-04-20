Africa Oil Week (AOW) has announced a high-powered Advisory Committee that will help to steer the direction of Africa’s leading oil and gas event, due to take place in Cape Town in October this year.

As the world looks to navigate a complex energy transition towards net zero, AOW brings industry leaders together to help map a sustainable and realistic transition path that supports Africa’s energy needs, stimulates socio-economic development, and ensures Africa retains control and ownership of its natural resources sector.

The AOW Advisory Committee tasked to drive this change is made up of energy-industry leaders from around the world and will be led this year by Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu – AOW Ambassador, former minister of state for Petroleum Resources in Nigeria and former group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The AOW Advisory Committee consists of 28 members, and includes Abimbola Ayinde, GM Corporate Finance & Upstream Commercial, First E&P; Bongani Sayidini, COO, Petroleum Agency South Africa; Iman Hill, CEO, IOGP; Charles Nyirahuku, Chief Gas Regulatory Officer at AFDB; Rob Sherwin, VP Corporate Relations – Europe & Sub-Saharan Africa for Shell; and Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive of NUPRC in Nigeria.

“We are proud to assemble an Advisory Committee of highly experienced and well-connected industry leaders for this year’s event,” says Paul Sinclair, Vice President of Energy at Africa Oil Week. “The Advisory Committee members and their organisations have been game changers in terms of their commitment to Africa and helping to unlock the continent’s energy potential.”

This year’s AOW event will take place under the theme “Maximising Africa’s Natural Resources in the Global Energy Transition”.

It willaddress policies and fiscal regimes, ESG and low-carbon emission strategies, gas monetisation and the use of technology and innovative strategies to optimise operations – all with an eye to highlighting opportunities for industry investment and global collaboration.

AOW is the voice and platform for the African Upstream. Now in its 29th year, AOW advocates for the development of a balanced regional energy mix on the continent and in the best interests of its people.

AOW takes place from October 9-13 at the Cape Town International Conference Centre. For more information, visit https://africa-oilweek.com/.