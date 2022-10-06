GITEX GLOBAL 2022 takes over Dubai

with a special focus on African tech ecosystem

DUBAI, UAE 6 October 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The global digital economy is in full velocity mode, embracing the return of the world’s largest, most inclusive tech and start-up event, which opens next week in Dubai with unrivalled record capacity, its continued expansion fuelling the installation of three additional sold-out halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

GITEX GLOBAL 2022 will take place from 10-14 October, outperforming its previous edition as it prepares to host more than 5,000 companies and over 100,000 attendees from 170 countries, spanning 26 halls and two million sq. ft, matching the scale of 33 football fields.

The remarkable growth of the annual five-day event is marked by the presence of African key influencers amongst which the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy of Nigeria, the State Minister of Innovation and Research Sector of Ethiopia, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, and start-ups at the event among the global top of companies and start-ups showcasing ground-breaking applications in the metaverse, AI, Web 3.0, blockchain, 6G, cloud computing, fintech, and big data.

The African continent, considered by many techs thought leaders to be a promising market for innovation and creativity, is attracting investors from around the world. In 2021, the African tech ecosystem raised $5.2 billion (its best year ever), and some reports and tracking platforms predict that the continent is on track to raise $7 billion by 2022 1.

With the participation of over 100 African start-ups from every corner of the continent invited as exhibitors, GITEX GLOBAL 2022 is set to be one of the leading African tech gateways. Amongst 2022 African exhibitors: Flutterwave, Deel, Volition Capital, Kitopi, GOODsoil VC, Patron, Avetol, Parcsmart, Terragon, Jabu Logistics, Q-Hop, Paddycover, Green Agro Solution, Melanin Kapital Limited, Zmall, Technology Solutions, OBM Education, etc.

The GITEX GLOBAL 2022 is also a gathering of more than 250 government entities leading strategic digital projects and public-private partnerships, and 1,000-plus start-ups seeking their next big break in North Star Dubai. The GITEX 3.0 edition will unite the world’s most influential ecosystems advancing business, economy, society, and culture.

“As the curious audience attempts to make sense of the real versus virtual world we are creating, GITEX GLOBAL takes the helm in partnering with African and global tech leaders to empower, enlighten and enthuse everyone on the metamorphosis of the digital economy,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Events Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, GITEX GLOBAL’s organiser.

GITEX 3.0 series includes launches of Global DevSlam and X-VERSE

With a fully immersive deep dive into the digital universe, GITEX GLOBAL presents its 3.0 edition with Ai Everything, North Star Dubai (formerly GITEX Future Stars), Fintech Surge, Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania.

North Star Dubai shines with unstoppable African start-up entrepreneurship momentum

Launched as GITEX Future Stars in 2016, the newly renamed North Star Dubai in 2022 underlines the ongoing evolution of the global start-up ecosystem, and the important role start- ups play in advancing innovation and international business collaboration.

North Star Dubai, with its strategic partner the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, is amplifying this trend, with the world’s largest start-up event bringing together 1,000+ exhibitors from 60 countries and 600+ investors. Smashing geographic boundaries, North Star Dubai also introduces ‘Africa Fast 100’, the largest ever gathering of African start-ups to be hosted outside Africa, connecting investors with Unicorn prospects from the world’s fast-rising tech incubator.

Delving into the tech world with the biggest names, trends, and industries

GITEX 3.0 welcomes the biggest names in the African tech world, shaping imminent trends and industries, including:

Phillip Tettenborn, Investor Relations and Partnerships, German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ)Sachiko Hara, Startup ecosystem advisor, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)Chahir Fahmy, Microsoft Africa Transformation OfficeDalia Ibrahim, CEO & Founder of EdVenturesYinoluwa Aboyeji, Co-Founder & GP at Future Africa, Co-founder Flutterwave & AndelaCharmaine Hayden, Partner at GOODsoil VCNgozi Megwa, Senior Vice President Digital Partnerships EEMEA, MastercardJanade Du Plessis, General Partner, Launch Africa Ventures & Five35 VenturesShrijeet Mishra, Chief Innovation Officer Aditya Birla GroupDr. Esperance Luvindao, Medical Doctor and Health Advocate, NamibiaMareme Dieng, Africa Lead 500 GlobalMayowa Owolabi, CEO Paddy CoverLuther Lawoyin, CEO PricepallyTemesgen Gebrehiwot, CEO of Z-mallNelson Igbiriki, Co-Founder and CEO, Medtech, AfricaCrepin Kayisire, Co-founder and C.E.O of KAYKOIsrael Niyonshuti, Founder & CEO, Tech AdopterLamine Ba, Chief Strategy Officer ParcSmartRex Bowden, Managing Director, Catalyze

