Budding Ghanaian singer Ara Bella has released her debut single for 2023 dubbed ‘Sugar Daddy featuring popular Ghanaian comic actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah widely known as Lil Win.

The song which went live on digital streaming platforms across the world on April 7 is gradually garnering hundreds of streams and is tipped to be a fan’s favorite.

Since her last release last year ‘Esewoara’, Ara Bella has been performing across the country on different prestigious platforms as she also kicked off her acting career.

‘Sugar Daddy’ is a high-tempo tune that directly addresses what young female talents have to go through to get financiers for the craft. They resort to the ‘sugar daddy’ phenomenon just to get heard.

“I put myself in the shoes of many women, and I felt the best way to address this is to hit the nail on the head and be direct. I anticipate controversy around the song, but if it’s not a good record then people won’t talk about it,” Ara Bella said.

‘Sugar Daddy’ is expected to be heard repeatedly on all relevant radio stations, nightclubs, bars, and pubs across the country.

The PR firm handling Ara Bella’s publicity Publiciti Stunt Africa assured via their social media pages that ‘Sugar Daddy’ by Ara Bella is a ‘certified banger’.

https://www.boomplay.com/songs/122129364?srModel=COPYLINK&srList=WEB

The Writer: Senanu Damilola Wemakor