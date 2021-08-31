Gaborone Won’t Sideline Foreign Nationals in Vaccine Drive

The Botswana government has sought to assure thousands of undocumented immigrants they will not be left out of the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program. Thousands of immigrants are crossing into Botswana, the majority fleeing economic hardships in neighboring Zimbabwe. Some undocumented migrants say they are being turned away from vaccination centers. But Botswana’s assistant minister of health, Sethomo Lelatisitswe, told the National Assembly on Friday that no one, including immigrants, would be left out of the COVID-19 vaccination program. He said that if undocumented immigrants and refugees were left out, the country’s hospitals would be full tomorrow. Member of Parliament Dithapelo Keorapetse had asked during a National Assembly session whether undocumented immigrants were being vaccinated.
SOURCE: VOA