Fresh African Faces on the International Scene

HERIETH PAUL

It has been a phenomenally successful year for Tanzanian model Herieth Paul. In February, she was named as a new global spokesmodel for large cosmetics brand Maybelline, and just last month she made her debut as a Victoria’s Secret angel at their spectacular annual fashion show in Paris.

Herieth moved to Canada with her diplomat mother when she was still a teen. There, she was discovered during an agency open call. Often compared to the likes of supermodel Naomi Campbell, she has appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia and Elle, has featured in campaigns for Tom Ford, and has walked the runway for Armani, Cavalli and Diane von Fürstenberg, among others.

KHOUDIA DIOP

Nicknamed “Daughter of the Night,” 19-year-old Senegalese model Khoudia Diop was bullied throughout her childhood because of her dusky skin tone.

The self-dubbed “Melanin Goddess” grew up in France, and is now based in New York.

Within just a few months of starting her Instagram account, she has already garnered thousands of followers praising her flawless skin. #melaninpoppin

CARMEN SOLOMONS

Fiery red hair and a flawless freckled face are what give Carmen Solomons her standout look. Represented by Boss Models, the Cape Town-born model’s unique features have propelled her into the international spotlight and caught the eye of bookers throughout the globe.

Carmen was recently booked to shoot a campaign for the popular Kendall & Kylie clothing line, and was later called back to star as one of the faces of Kylie Jenner’s new cosmetic range.

BETTY ADEWOLE

A self-described tomboy, Betty Adewole has already graced the pages of British Vogue, walked the runways for some of fashion’s biggest names, including Tom Ford and Givenchy, and has featured in Beyoncé’s Ivy Park athletic range campaign.

Born to Nigerian parents, the London-based model was scouted while out shopping with her mother when she was just 15 years old.

ANAIS MALI

A natural beauty born to Chadian and Polish parents, Anais has graced the runways in the world’s most prestigious fashion capitals while walking for notable fashion houses like Vera Wang, Marc Jacobs Carolina Herrera and Vivienne Westwood.

The face of Dolce & Gabbana cosmetics and a Victoria’s Secret angel, Mali moved to New York when she was just 18, and has since appeared in numerous editorials, including for Vogue and Allure magazines. While she grew up in France, Anais is now based in New York and has long been outspoken about the lack of representation of black models in the fashion industry.