Food Network Chef Specializes in West African Flavors                               

For Ghanaian-American chef, Eric Adjepong, dining should be a memorable experience. To make his meals resonate, he likes to incorporate unexpected West African flavors from the cuisine of his youth. He doesn’t hesitate when asked his favorite Ghanian meal. “Feed me waakye!” he exclaims. “I call it the original rice and peas dish. It’s earthy and spicy and the first thing I order when I land in Ghana.” Kelewele, which is made with fried plantains seasoned with spices, is another Ghanian signature dish, Adjepong says. West African dishes often differ based on the spices used, and Ghanian cuisine uses a lot of nutmeg, clove and cinnamon, he says.

