Five African Cities with the Worst Traffic Index

The Traffic Index is an important tool for measuring the amount of traffic congestion in cities. It is computed by comparing the time it takes to go the same distance during peak hours to the time it would take under ideal traffic circumstances. Numbeo, a platform that delivers real-time information on the cost of living, quality of life, and other socioeconomic indicators in cities and nations throughout the world, has its own traffic index. The Traffic Index on the platform is a composite statistic that takes into account aspects including commute time, unhappiness with time spent in traffic, CO2 emissions, and overall traffic system inefficiencies. It gives information on a city’s general traffic conditions. Numbeo’s Time Index also displays the average one-way transit time in minutes. It indicates the amount of time it takes to get from one location within a city or a country. The platform calculates these data using certain complex formulae, which are published on its website.

SOURCE:BUSINESS INSIDER