Fishing has Been Banned at Three Lakes in Northern Mozambique

It was imposed after fish at the Lakes Chiúta, Chirua and Amaramba, which straddle the border with Malawi, were found with red spots on their bodies. This indicates an outbreak of epizootic ulcerative syndrome, also known as red spotted disease. While some of the fish have been sent to a laboratory in the capital to confirm this, the authorities in Mecanhelas district have sought to calm fears. The Ministry of Fisheries further warned that it was advisable to properly cook all fish from endemic areas, with or without red spots. According to the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), the disease has the potential to financially decimate those who rely on fishing for income. Communities around the lakes, which are fairly large, depend on fishing and the move is likely to affect many Mozambican and Malawian fishermen. The FAO says infected fish should not be thrown back to open waters and should be disposed of properly by burying or burning.

SOURCE: BBC