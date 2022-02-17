For most people, the ability to create and preserve wealth for the benefit of future generations is one of the key measures of true financial success. It’s also one of the most difficult aspects of wealth creation and management to get right. That is why successful wealth creators benefit from partnering with experienced family governance and generational wealth management professionals to help them create the legacy they desire and that their loved ones deserve.
Nedbank Private Wealth has once again been confirmed as a leader in this vital area of holistic wealth creation and management, taking top honours in South Africa for the Family Governance and Succession Planning category of the 2022 Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey.
The annual survey is a benchmark of global quality in the private banking sector, giving high-net-worth individuals invaluable insight about the best providers of the professional wealth management services they require. This award is based on peer nominations and reviews from experts at competing private banks and wealth managers.
According to Tracy Muller, Head of Fiduciary Advice at Nedbank Private Wealth, the fact that the survey is conducted among private banks and wealth managers around the world lends significant credibility to the results, meaning that clients can be confident that when they partner with Euromoney category winners, they are being served by the best in the business.
She points to Nedbank Private Wealth’s globally integrated advice-led approach as being key to its success and recognition by global peers. ‘At Nedbank Private Wealth we don’t view estate planning in isolation from the provision of comprehensive wealth management advice. We take a holistic approach to help our clients connect their financial decisions to their life goals and aspirations, creating the legacy they want to leave behind,’ explains Muller. ‘One that combines a range of interconnected services and solutions, including private banking and structured lending, risk planning, investment management, estate planning and philanthropy.’
She says that this integrated approach to generational wealth planning and legacy creation delivers consistently pleasing outcomes for Nedbank Private Wealth clients, many of whom appreciate the inclusion of philanthropy services as part of a holistic wealth management proposition, and the opportunity it gives them to extend their legacy beyond basic estate planning.
‘The most meaningful and effective legacy is holistic, seamless and mindful by design,’ says Muller. ‘This Euromoney award is proof of Nedbank Private Wealth’s mastery in this vital aspect of wealth creation and management.’