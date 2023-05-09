May is National Energy Month and, from 16 – 18 May at Cape Town’s International Conference Centre, speakers at the Enlit Africa conference will ignite conversations between delegates, as innovators unveil solutions to the energy crisis in South Africa and elsewhere in Africa

Formerly known as African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, Enlit Africa features a live conference, an exhibition showcasing new services, product launches and state-of-the-art technologies, roundtables, co-located events and site visits, networking events and exclusive one-on-one interviews with industry professionals.

Focused events

The Women in Energy breakfast will provide a unique opportunity to network with and learn from some of the most influential women in the industry. Network with this engaged cohort of women and be inspired by speakers such as:

Raksha Naidoo, Chairwoman, Women in Mining South Africa

Senior representative, Women in Renewable Energy (WIRE)

Elizabeth Marabwa, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, South Africa

Nthato Minyuku, Chairwoman, Enlit Africa Women in Energy committee

Other speciality events at Enlit Africa include the Municipal Forum, a dedicated programme for municipalities and local government and the secure, by invitation only CEO Forum, where utility CEOs will share leadership insights and industry technical solutions with exclusive partners.

Cutting-Edge Exhibits

The exhibition will provide a platform for more than 250 global exhibitors to showcase their solutions-focused products and services. With solutions for utilities, municipalities and the commercial and industrial sectors, the products range across the generation, transmission and distribution sectors, including renewable energy, traditional generation technologies and newer technologies, such as electric mobility and storage. Entrance is free and the free to attend programme on the exhibition floor is CPD accredited for all SAIEE registered engineers.

Within the exhibition space are knowledge hubs that give attendees the opportunity to gain technical insight from OEMs and industry specialists on a wide range of engineering-related topics. The GreenHub, for example, will celebrate the latest innovations and technologies in the green energy space. It is a collaboration between Green Cape, Wesgro, Atlantis SEZ and City of Cape Town.

Inspiring Speakers

High-profile VIPs delivering keynote addresses include the Minister of Electricity and Alderman James Vos, Mayoral committee member for Economic Development, City of Cape Town. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into the government’s plans for energy in South Africa and beyond, including the strategy for dealing with load-shedding and the Just Energy Transition Investment update.

Take a sneak peek at an excerpt of the programme, and some of the heavy-weight speakers who will be attending Enlit Africa:

Day 1: Integrating Just Energy Transition Objectives into Crisis Handling

As the world’s 12th biggest carbon emitter, how does South Africa transition into an economy that attracts investment, creates new industries, and jobs, and achieves energy security and climate resilience? More importantly, how do we deal with the immediate reality of the South African energy landscape and ensure our short-term needs align with our longer-term goals while preventing further economic losses and regaining the trust of the South African people?

The welcome will be given by Alderman James Voss, addressing the City of Cape Town’s action plans to provide energy security to the City’s residents, among other topics.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity, South Africa, will deliver the keynote speech. He is expected to share some of the plans his department has such as the extension of life for power stations, his plan of action for load-shedding and options for new generation capacity.

Calib Cassim, Acting GCE of Eskom, will share the strategies being implemented for winter 2023, the National Energy efficiency campaign the regeneration plan for Eskom going forward, and an update on how these align to Eskom’s original Just Energy Transition plans.

Eskom group executive for Transmission Segomoco Scheppers will be addressing progress on the separation and operation of the new National Transmission Company: what this will mean for IPPs and developers, for recovery, accountability and transparency, as well as the facilitation of a more open energy sector.

Day 2: Unpacking Africa’s Just Energy Transition

How do we address the combined need for a transition with the promise of access, while ensuring that productive use of energy, long-term employment and economic development opportunities are part of the delivery strategy?



The keynote panel discussion, sponsored by Siemens, will include:

Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO, Siemens South Africa

Abel Didier Tella, Secretary General, Association of Power Utilities of Africa (APUA), Cote d’Ivoire

Albert Murungi, Head of ICT, Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited, Uganda

Also invited is newly appointed Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Power, Joseph Siror.

Topics to be covered include the skills required to make a just energy transition in Africa a reality, as well as the technologies needed to ensure a robust, sustainable energy sector across Africa. Part of this discussion will focus on the skills that we will need to develop and the opportunities for reskilling that will be presented through the decarbonisation of existing power generation fleet.

Day 3

Main Stage: Beyond the Utility

Discussion will focus on the new landscape facing IPPs, and securing finance for Africa’s power sector.

Strategic Stage: Regional and technology Spotlights

These will include digitalisation, decommissioning of coal-fired power plant and hydrogen in Africa.

Renewable Energy and Storage Hub: Demystifying the Democratisation of Energy

The Public and Community Ownership session will unpack the role of communities, policymakers and other stakeholders in the transition to renewable energy.

Generation, T&D and Water Hub

Technical presentations, junior green pitch sessions, skills development, plus solutions to improve delivery, deployment and operation of transmission assets.

Aside from the keynote speakers, the following VIPs will be contributing:

James Mackay, CEO, Energy Council of South Africa,

Mr Ken Poonoosamy, CEO of the Mauritius Economic Development Board

Lisa Witte, Acting Deputy Coordinator, Power Africa, USAID

Jacob Irving, CEO of the Energy Council of Canada

Dipak Patel, Head Climate Finance and Innovation, SA Presidential Climate Commission

Somila Xosa, Director of Transport Fuels and Renewables, SA Department of Science and Technology

Kaashifah Buekes, CEO, Freeport Saldanha

Mandy Rambharos, VP Global Climate Corporation, Environmental Defense Fund

Utility CEOs from Kenya, Uganda, Guinea, Cote D’Ivoire, Rwanda, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, South Africa, Gambia, Ethiopia, Cape Verde and Botswana, and municipal representatives from around South Africa

ICLEI, the African Legal Services Facility, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, Standard Bank, The Power Partnership, and the Energy & Water Sector Education Training Authority (EWSETA).

And once the conference is over, the exclusive site visit programme kicks off on Friday, 19 May, with a range of tours to power plants and fascinating sites of energy innovation.

And once the conference is over, the exclusive site visit programme kicks off on Friday, 19 May, with a range of tours to power plants and fascinating sites of energy innovation.