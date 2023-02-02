Encouraging Signs that Corruption is being Successfully Tackled in Parts of Africa

Some African nations have made significant progress and are rising on the index, including Angola, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia and Senegal. “Seven of the 24 countries that we see improving are actually in Africa, so this is one of the regions that is stuck at the bottom of the index, but where we also see progress happening,” Kukutschka told VOA. “Many of them have also ramped up their anti-corruption commitments. There’s been a lot of work also within the framework of the African Union to have to fight against corruption,” he added. For the sixth year running, South Sudan, Syria and Somalia are at the bottom of Transparency International’s Corruption Perception index.

SOURCE: VOA