Egyptian Firm Unveils IoT-enabled Smartwatch

Egyptian Internet of Things (IoT) startup CardoO has launched its first IoT-enabled smartwatch, marking its debut in the device market with the intention of simplifying and enhancing the lifestyle of its users through advanced features and connectivity. CardoO facilitates access to the latest affordable consumer electronics and IoT devices for MENA consumers, offering these products through online sales, direct sales, and channel sales, in addition to retail sales. The startup raised a US$660,000 seed round of funding last October to help it achieve its goal of becoming the leading Arab brand for premium and price-effective smart devices, and it has now launched the CardoO Watch, a “stylish and versatile” wearable that combines fashion and functionality.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA