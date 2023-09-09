William Jackson, M.Ed. Member of World Metaverse Council

William Jackson, retired educator from Duval County Public Schools in Florida, USA has always shared educational empowerment tools and resources involving technology to inspire and empower youth, teens, young adults, and educators, this time it is across the continent of Africa. Speaking at the

William, a STEAM+M Educator, he, and his wife, a university professor are Certified VR (Virtual Reality) and STEAM+M Educators. They have been providing workshops across Africa to help youth and teens understand how to use and apply WordPress for Web Development, AI for literary comprehension, and Metaverse creation of virtual environments to help prepare students for future career opportunities in technology careers.

Assisting African students with excitement and passion that can change communities across a continent.

The Power of Africa 2023 conference broadcast across the continent of Africa to share knowledge how technology can build the African continent and how Africans and those of the African Diaspora can be brought together.

William and his wife have taught virtually in African schools for 3 years in Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda. In addition, teaching in Jacksonville at Becoming Collegiate Academy a Charter School https://www.becomingschools.org/ , Sandalwood High School and have been invited to speak at conferences nationally and internationally because of their curriculums integrating the Metaverse, AI and VR.

The Power of Africa, http://powerofafrica.com/: "Power Of Africa Conference is an International event that spotlights the Greatness of Africa across diverse sectors while also promoting creative strategies to tackle the challenges which had limited Africa from reaching its full potentials. The conference is an event initiative of Power Of Africa aka POA.

Power Of Africa Conference 2023 [#POA2023] is an International 2-Days Virtual Conference holding the goal of the #POA2023 conference to build on past conferences by expanding the platform to showcase the best of Africa and the African Diaspora that includes African Americans. This helps facilitate collaborative thinking for the advancement of Africa and building relationships between African Americans, Africans, and those of the African Diaspora in business, commerce, entrepreneurialism and even medical technologies.

Education is the key, with this understanding educators like William with diverse digital backgrounds are providing their experiences, knowledge, wisdom, resources and even investments to help build Africa into an international influencer and with digital innovation across multiple platforms. There is a special bond between those in the African Diaspora too help their brothers and sisters on the continent of Africa to broaden education and business so both groups benefit.

The works of building digital businesses across Africa continues, especially with the help of technology that includes, but not limited to AI, VR, IOT, Metaverse and Web Development.

