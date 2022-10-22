Developmental Programmes Designed to Accelerate Rwanda’s Digital Transformation

Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), in collaboration with Google, Rwanda’s Ministry of ICT and Innovation, and Mojaloop Foundation, have announced the six startups selected for the second cohort of the Fintech Incubation Programme. The three-month Fintech Incubation Programme is designed to support early-stage technology startups building solutions that are focused on increasing financial inclusion. In the first cohort of the programme, nine startups were selected, graduating with a demo day in July of this year. After a thorough review process, six startups were selected to join the second cohort of the programme. They are expense management platform Expensa, savings and investments platform Gwiza, mobile money service Hepta Pay, business management solution Kayko, school payments solution SchoolNest Pay, and financial services for farmers platform Smart Ikigega. Over the next three months, CcHub will be supporting the teams to achieve product stability and scalability, market readiness and investment. They will be able to leverage mentorship from industry and domain experts while taking advantage of Google products and Mojaloop. This second cohort of the programme will conclude with a demo day in December, where the startups will present to investors.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA