Presenting Programming From The African Diaspora
Demand Africa (DA), the global streaming service that hosts a variety of original and acquired content from the African Diaspora, launches as a F.A.S.T. (free ad-supported T.V.) channel on The U.S. Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform.
Demand Africa’s F.A.S.T. channel includes thousands of hours of content from top distributors and producers on the continent and throughout the diaspora. Currently featured programming throughout February celebrating Black History Month includes the Color of Medicine, You Belong to Me, Honeymoon Blues, and Till there was You. The service also provides access to a vast curated selection of Black and African films from Nollywood across Africa and other parts of the world.
“We are dedicated to our mission at Demand Africa to bridge cultures and connect Black audiences and the African diaspora to the continent. Complementing our partnership with The Roku Channel in Canada, we are excited to expand our partnership to The Roku Channel in the U.S., especially during Black History Month. This has enabled us to present African diaspora content to a broader section of the American audiences during a time of cultural celebration,” said Chris Eckman, Vice President of Digital Operations, Demand Africa.
Recent studies show that one in 10 Black people living in the U.S. are immigrants and are an influential and growing demographic who gravitate to content that is reflective of their contemporary cultural roots. The growing number of platforms that are sharing African diaspora content (including The Roku Channel in Canada which launched Demand Africa last year) also serves to bring contemporary African culture to more audiences around the world building cultural connections and alliances along the way.
Available now, Demand Africa is available on The U.S. Roku Channel 689.