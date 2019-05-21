CX Strategy According To Adidas, Woolworths Financial Services, Multichoice, African Bank, Mastercard, Old Mutual And Many More

By Jacqui E’Silva



Corinium Global Intelligence announced that it will be hosting an all-encompassing event, Customer 360 Africa 2019 Cape Town that will cover all aspects of the entire customer experience journey. It has recruited a wide range of industry leaders set to share their experience and knowledge with attending delegates.



The event will bring together 30+ passionate customer centric professionals over three days of interactive knowledge sharing. Attending delegates will be privy to over 25 case studies, 2 panel discussions and 2 Keynote speakers.



These sessions will cover topics such as; supercharging CX measurement, the value of an emotional connection in Customer Experience design, cybercrime war on consumers, employee engagement – unlocking the power of CX by focusing on the inside out, bridging the gap – B2B2C marketing: how to ensure a seamless customer experience across diverse audience groups and how you start creating awareness of the importance of Customer experience management in a company that has gone through a restructure and the staff morale is low.



Companies already participating include; Old Mutual South Africa, MultiChoice, CompSol, Ubank, Liberty Direct, Standard Bank’s Direct Life, Edcon, African Bank, MUA Insurance Acceptances (Pty) Ltd, Capfin, Alexander Forbes Group Services, Liberty Group South Africa, The Heineken Company, Sun International, Wesbank, King Price Insurance, Adidas, Mastercard, Direct Axis, Momentum Digital, Safmarine South Africa, Woolworths Financial Services



There will also be a pre event masterclass day with two separately bookable workshops on How to measure CX effectively and What to do after you have a journey map.

About Customer 360 Africa 2019 Cape Town

This event is for everyone who is involved in the customer journey. This event will investigate ways in which organisations are currently succeeding within their entire customer experience through the presentation of actual case studies. This will provide you with a 360 degree view of your client and assist you with everything from deciding what to implement, implementation all the way through measurement. It will assist you to future proof your business in today’s competitive CX battleground… For more information, please visit http://www.customer360africa.com

Contact

To learn more about this exciting gathering, please contact

Rachel Paterson

Corinium Global Intelligence

rachel.paterson@coriniumintel.com





