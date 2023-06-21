The impact of strategic partnerships in advancing and commanding economic growth

In today’s highly competitive business landscape, companies are presented with a unique opportunity on one end and a significant responsibility on another. The role of entrepreneurship internally within a business’ culture, and externally within an industry cannot be overemphasised. Internally, it inculcates a startup mentality where innovation thrives. Externally, it expands and builds industry to ensure a more competitive landscape that best serves consumers. For the latter, corporates have a critical role to play in nurturing small to medium size businesses as the impact has an unmatched ripple effect that is meaningful to various stakeholders.

Joy Sibanyoni, the Operations Executive Director at PAWA AFRICA, has first-hand experience of the transformative power of support for youth entrepreneurs and women. PAWA AFRICA is a small to medium-sized project management business that specifically focuses on initiatives in these areas. Joy’s journey, which has been fuelled by Nestlé Needs Youth (NNY), exemplifies the essential role that nurturing businesses play in cultivating an entrepreneurial culture.

Her journey with Nestlé began as part of the graduate program in 2015, in the human resources department, where she gained valuable experience and progressed through various positions within the company. This exposure not only honed her professional skills but also ignited her entrepreneurial aspirations. Through the graduate programme, she was provided with the tools, resources, and opportunities needed to embark on her entrepreneurial journey which began in 2017. Joy entrepreneurial journey started when she was given an opportunity as part of a team that become an implementation partner for NNY.

By recognising the potential of budding entrepreneurs and providing them with the necessary support, companies can play a pivotal role in driving innovation, economic growth, and job creation. A few of the ways in which this can come to life is through mentorship, access to resources, and strategic partnerships, companies can enable an environment where small businesses thrive and contribute to the overall success of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“I am grateful that my business, PAWA AFRICA, had the opportunity to serve as the implementation partner for All4Youth. As a small start-up, this act of trust and support from this initiative was instrumental in our growth. It provided us with the platform and resources necessary to make a meaningful impact on youth entrepreneurs and women in their community” said Sibanyoni.

The key to nurturing businesses lies in creating an ecosystem that fosters innovation, provides mentorship, and offers access to networks and resources. Initiatives like these play a vital role in building such an ecosystem. By investing in youth entrepreneurs and women, they empower individuals who might otherwise face barriers to entry in the business world. This support not only benefits individual entrepreneurs but also contributes to the overall economic development of communities.

Joy Sibanyoni’s success story exemplifies how corporate leaders can lead a thriving culture of entrepreneurship in the small business landscape. By providing aspiring entrepreneurs with opportunities, exposure, and mentorship, the programme enabled people such as Joy to realize their full potential. Her journey is a testament to the transformative power of investing in young talent and underserved communities.

To cultivate a culture of entrepreneurship, organisations, governments, and communities must come together to create an enabling environment. This includes developing entrepreneurship programs, offering financial and technical support, establishing mentorship networks, and promoting a mindset that embraces risk-taking and innovation.

Collaboration between different stakeholders is crucial. Partnerships between companies, non-profit organisations, educational institutions, and government entities can leverage collective expertise, resources, and networks to create a more comprehensive and effective support system for budding entrepreneurs.

The story of Joy Sibanyoni and her journey highlights the transformative impact that such support can have on individuals and communities. By investing in aspiring entrepreneurs, providing them with opportunities, and fostering a supportive ecosystem, we can unlock the full potential of entrepreneurship, drive innovation, and create a brighter future for all.