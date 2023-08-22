Corporate Council on Africa Announces John Olajide To Serve as Board Chairman 

Starting 1 January 2024

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, 22 August 2023, /African Media Agency/-The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) is pleased to announce the election of John Olajide as the new Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2024. He will succeed Dr. Jeffrey L. Sturchio, who has served as CCA Chairman since April 2016 and will continue as a CCA Board member.

Mr. Olajide is an entrepreneur, investor, care at home innovator, civic leader, global community builder and philanthropist. He is the Founder and CEO of Axxess, a leading healthcare technology company, and Chairman of Cavista Holdings Limited, a diversified holding and investment company with interests in technology, agriculture, hospitality, fintech, energy and other sectors. Since its founding in 2007, Axxess has grown under Mr. Olajide’s leadership to have a presence in the U.S., Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Through Axxess and Cavista Holdings, he is helping improve access to healthcare globally and creating tens of thousands of jobs in various industries.

Mr. Olajide has served as a Vice Chair of the CCA Board of Directors since 2022, and brings a wealth of visionary leadership experience to his new role, including serving as the youngest-ever Chair of the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee, which has helped attract businesses to the most prosperous region in the United States. As CCA Chairman, Mr. Olajide will play a pivotal role in guiding CCA’s mission and initiatives and will undoubtedly steer CCA toward new heights in growing its membership, serving CCA member companies and other stakeholders, and enhancing trade, investment, and business partnerships between the United States and African nations.

“I am delighted to announce John Olajide as the new Chairman of the CCA Board,” said Florizelle Liser, President and CEO of CCA. ” John’s remarkable journey as a young Nigerian-American entrepreneur to a prominent, visionary leader of a rapidly growing multi-sector, global business is a testament to his dedication and innovation. His innovative mindset, leadership acumen, and deep commitment to improving the lives of people and communities in the United States and across Africa align perfectly with CCA’s goal to build on our 30-year history as the premier U.S. business association solely focused on Africa’s economic and business relationships with the United States.”

Mr. Olajide expressed his enthusiasm as the baton of CCA Board Chair passes to him from Dr. Sturchio at the beginning of 2024.

﻿”I am honored to take on the responsibility of Chairman of the Board at Corporate Council on Africa,” Mr. Olajide said. “I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Jeff and to working with all the members of the CCA Board of Directors as well as with the remarkable team at CCA, U.S. and African government and private sector leaders, and other stakeholders to accelerate economic development, foster transformative partnerships between the U.S. and Africa, and improve the lives of people both here in the U.S. and across the continent.”

The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) extends its heartfelt gratitude to outgoing chairman Dr. Sturchio for his invaluable contributions during his two separate terms as Chairman of the Board (2008-2009, 2016-2023). Under Dr. Sturchio’s leadership, CCA has made significant strides in advancing U.S.-Africa business relationships, promoting policy dialogue, and creating platforms for multi-stakeholder collaboration in key sectors contributing to growth and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic, including, most recently CCA’s Health Security and Resilience Initiative.

“I am proud to have served as CCA’s Chairman through an important period of transformation under Florie Liser’s leadership,” Dr. Sturchio said. “Together with our member companies and partners, we have had a meaningful impact on trade and investment opportunities between the U.S. and Africa. I am confident that CCA will be in good hands with John Olajide as the new Chairman. His broad-based experience and impressive accomplishments will serve CCA well in his new role. I look forward to working with John, Florie, and CCA’s diverse and multi-talented Board and staff on the transition over the coming months.”

As Mr. Olajide assumes the role of Chairman of the CCA Board of Directors at the beginning of 2024, Corporate Council on Africa eagerly anticipates a new chapter of transformative leadership, collaboration, and progress under his guidance.

