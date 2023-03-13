Now in its seventh year, CNN’s #MyFreedomDay, returns on the 16th of March this year. The one-day, student-driven social media event raises awareness of modern-day slavery. The driving force behind this year’s event is a call to students and communities worldwide to “Know the Signs” of modern-day slavery as a key tool to identify and stamp out human trafficking in their communities.

Thousands of students from more than 100 countries around the world have accepted this year’s call to action, with students organising online discussions, book clubs, art exhibitions, video campaigns, and live music performances among many other activities being planned.

#MyFreedomDay coverage will kick off at 12amET on CNN International, with correspondents contributing throughout the day from Atlanta, Hong Kong, and London among others. CNN correspondents will also highlight remarkable stories of survivors of human trafficking from such diverse places as Bolivia, Cambodia, San Diego, and California.

On Saturday the 18th of March, CNN International will broadcast Fighting for Mercy: A CNN Freedom Project Documentary. This film follows Mercy Esther, a survivor who at just 8 years old was taken from her village in rural Tanzania and forced into domestic servitude in a faraway city. At 16, she made a daring escape to find her family and reclaim her life. Working with the Kulczyk Foundation, the CNN Freedom Project investigates this common reality in Tanzania and highlights one brave Tanzanian woman, a survivor of domestic servitude herself, who has devoted her life to saving girls like Mercy Esther and changing the mindset of people who have allowed this abuse to become a part of the culture.

CNN’s #MyFreedomDay microsite, CNN.com/MyFreedomDay will offer interactive content to “Know the Signs” of modern-day slavery in all its different forms and serve as education tools for students and broader audiences worldwide. CNN is encouraging students to share their responses to the question ‘What does freedom mean to you?’ using the #MyFreedomDay hashtag, which will be showcased on the microsite.

Leif Coorlim, executive editor of the CNN Freedom Project, said: “Year after year, we are amazed by the response of students from around the world, who, inspired by the remarkable stories of survivors of human trafficking, turn their alarm into action. This year, we are honored to offer them practical tools to know the signs of modern-day slavery so that they may amplify this message and help put an end to it wherever it occurs.”