Leading African law firm, Bowmans, has once again been recognised for its expertise across Africa by Chambers and Partners.
In the 2022 edition of Chambers Global 74 of the firm’s lawyers achieved 92 individual rankings. This latest instalment sees Bowmans ranked in 35 legal categories with 19 of those ranked in Band 1.
The guide, which was released on Friday 17 February 2022, recognised Bowmans expertise in each of the jurisdictions in which it has offices as the two newest practices – Mauritius and Zambia – entered the rankings for the first time. In addition to this, the firm’s South African practice was rated in a new category: International & Cross-Border Capabilities.
Chairman and senior partner, Ezra Davids, says, “These results are particularly pleasing because they serve as credible feedback that the market is affirming our vision of building the pre-eminent African law firm by assisting our clients from around the world to unlock opportunities on our continent by providing world class legal services in Africa by Africans.”
In the guide, Chambers and Partners ranks the top lawyers and law firms in over 200 jurisdictions. Their credible independent research methodology involves a team of editors and researchers reviewing submissions and holding interviews with lawyers and their clients.
A sample of the comments about Bowmans follows:
Corporate M&A
Kenya: ‘distinguished’ with an ‘enviable track record in sophisticated cross-border transactions’ and ‘well regarded for its ability to advise on competition and tax mandates, as well as restructurings’.
South Africa: ‘maintains a stellar corporate practice group, which plays a significant role in many of the region’s largest transactions. The team represents a number of high-profile domestic and international clients and offers impressive cross-border capabilities, with a particularly prominent position in the manufacturing and consumer goods sectors across Sub-Saharan Africa’.
General Business Law
Mauritius: ‘adept at handling both local deals as well as deals with international elements’.
Tanzania: ‘a high-profile law firm with a distinguished reputation in Tanzania and East Africa’.
Uganda: ‘the full-service Ugandan arm of a highly regarded continental law firm, renowned for its cross-border capabilities’.
Dispute Resolution
Kenya: ‘leverages its African network to adeptly provide representation to clients on multi-jurisdictional matters’.
South Africa: ‘well-regarded team and a rounded contentious practice’ and ‘the group maintains excellent standing for its ADR practice, with notable experience in arbitrations across Africa’.
Banking & Finance
Kenya: ‘an excellent reputation in cross-border transactions both in Africa and beyond’.
South Africa: ‘represents a broad range of banking and financial clients across the African continent, and has experience featuring in complex deals involving numerous parties’.
Intellectual Property
Kenya: ‘recognised for its excellent IP coverage in East Africa’ and has ‘top-drawer expertise in IP litigation, including opposition proceedings and patent prosecutions’.