Pan-African payments technology company, Cellulant (www.Cellulant.io/), was named as the ‘Top Payments Gateway Brand in Kenya” at the Top Star Brand Awards 2022. This award recognises Cellulant as a leader in fintech and payments acknowledging the company’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

The Top Star Brand Awards recognise the “crème de la crème” brands that authentically lead their respective industries in brand presence. Star brands are those that have achieved milestones, have a history of success, and, most importantly, have established themselves as trendsetters for newcomers to the industry. It is a display of those brands that have acquired unparalleled branding standards and have all the necessary components to become household names on a global scale. The awards are organized by Digital Events Ltd in conjunction with an independent panel of judges drawn from digital tech consultants, academia, IT professional bodies, relevant government department representatives, industry networks, and the media.

“We are honored to receive this award and be recognised as a Top brand in Kenya. Owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we have seen a significant shift in the use of digital payments in the last 2 years. Cellulant has demonstrated exceptional performance in the payments industry, and we remain dedicated to providing our clients with cutting-edge products and services. This award recognizes our team’s hard work and devotion, and we are grateful for the support of our customers and partners. We are proud to add this award to our list of achievements this year and look forward to continuing to provide for our customer’s needs and support the economy’s growth and success,” said Faith Nkatha Gitonga, Country Manager at Cellulant Kenya.

Cellulant, a Pan-African payments company, is addressing fragmentation in payment processing for businesses through Tingg, its digital payments platform enabling companies across Africa to accept payments from their customers seamlessly. A single integrated solution, Tingg offers simplified payment tools and processes for a merchant to manage their payments. As a result, businesses can allow their customers to make payments for goods and services using locally relevant payment options.

Speaking on the recognition, Divine Muragijimana, Cellulant’s Group Head of Global Marketing and Communication stated; “We are proud of the hard work and dedication that our team has put into building and maintaining a strong brand presence in Kenya. Cellulant remains committed to providing innovative payments solutions and excellent customer service, and it is gratifying to see that our efforts have been recognized. We will continue to strive for excellence and to be a trusted and respected leader in the fintech and payments industry in Kenya.”

Cellulant serves the top companies in Kenya including Naivas, Kenya Airways, Jambojet, Equity Bank, KCB, Bolt and Kenya power among others. These companies are among many others that Cellulant serves across the continent. Cellulant remains committed to innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility, and has a long history of delivering exceptional products and services to its customers.

Cellulant has an office presence in 18 African countries with a payments platform connecting thousands of businesses with 350+ payment options (bank, wallet and card integrations) across 35 countries. The platform powers payments for 1100+ client businesses, 50+ banks and 220M+ consumers on a single inclusive network allowing for interoperability across Africa.

