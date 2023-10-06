Finalists announcement
Catalyst 2030 cordially invites you to celebrate the recipients of the 2023 awards, our allies who are shaping new global narratives on societal challenges and building an ecosystem that centres local solutions for greater impact. The winners will be announced at the Catalyst 2030 Awards Ceremony which will take place on 8 November at 4:00 pm CET. The ceremony will be livestreamed from Spencer House in London.
Attendees will be welcomed by the Earl and Countess Spencer. Karen Spencer is the Founder & CEO of Whole Child International. Kindly register here.
The Catalyst 2030 Awards recognises the remarkable funding allies who are championing transformational change by shining a light on innovative practices. This platform honors both private and public sector entities that are taking bold actions to shift how societal challenges are addressed. These trailblasers are leading the way by directing support directly to community-led solutions, changing the global approach to funding to ensure that it supports community initiatives and championing the efforts of local social innovators through collaborative partnerships.
The Award jurors are global thought leaders Dr Anino Emuwa, Management Consultant and Strategist
Benjamin Bellegy, Executive Director WINGS, Philanthropist and Civil Society Developer, Eric Nee, Editor-in-Chief of the Stanford Social Innovation Review, Tawakkol Karman, Yemeni Nobel Laureate, Journalist, Politician and Human Rights Activist and Raj Kumar, President and Editor-in-Chief of Devex.
The finalists in the four categories, Governments, Corporates, Bilaterals and Multilaterals and Donors, for this year’s Catalyst 2030 Awards are:
Governments – Global
- Canadian Federal Government, Canada
- raiSE Singapore, Singapore
- Jordanian Ministry of Culture, Jordan
Governments – Regional
- Basque Government, Spain
- Prosper Portland, Oregon, USA
- PEBEC, Nigeria
- AECT, European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation Duero-Douro, Spain and Portugal
Corporates
- Deloitte, Global
- Lex Mundi, Global
- EY, Global
- Ambev, Brazil
Bilaterals and Multilaterals
- UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Global
- African Center of Metrological Applications for Development (ACMAD), Niger
- UN Inter-Agency Task Force on Social and Solidarity Economy (UNTFSSE), Global
Donors – Individuals and organisations
Leader in Learning
- Instituto Phi, Brazil
- The Philanthropic Initiative, USA
- Instituto Humanitas 360, PDR Fundo Filantrópico, Brazil
Leader in Trust
- Social Tech Trust, UK
- Tarsadia Foundation, USA
- Aspire Coronation Foundation (ACT), Nigeria
Leader in Partnership
- Childrens Helpers Worldwide, UK
- Asfari Foundation, UK
- Segal Family Foundation, USA
- Mulago Foundation, USA
New Category Created for Overall Best Donor
- English Family Foundation, Australia
- Segal Family Foundation, USA
For more information you can read about the Catalyst 2030 Awards.