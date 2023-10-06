Finalists announcement

Catalyst 2030 cordially invites you to celebrate the recipients of the 2023 awards, our allies who are shaping new global narratives on societal challenges and building an ecosystem that centres local solutions for greater impact. The winners will be announced at the Catalyst 2030 Awards Ceremony which will take place on 8 November at 4:00 pm CET. The ceremony will be livestreamed from Spencer House in London.

Attendees will be welcomed by the Earl and Countess Spencer. Karen Spencer is the Founder & CEO of Whole Child International. Kindly register here.

The Catalyst 2030 Awards recognises the remarkable funding allies who are championing transformational change by shining a light on innovative practices. This platform honors both private and public sector entities that are taking bold actions to shift how societal challenges are addressed. These trailblasers are leading the way by directing support directly to community-led solutions, changing the global approach to funding to ensure that it supports community initiatives and championing the efforts of local social innovators through collaborative partnerships.

The Award jurors are global thought leaders Dr Anino Emuwa, Management Consultant and Strategist

Benjamin Bellegy, Executive Director WINGS, Philanthropist and Civil Society Developer, Eric Nee, Editor-in-Chief of the Stanford Social Innovation Review, Tawakkol Karman, Yemeni Nobel Laureate, Journalist, Politician and Human Rights Activist and Raj Kumar, President and Editor-in-Chief of Devex.

The finalists in the four categories, Governments, Corporates, Bilaterals and Multilaterals and Donors, for this year’s Catalyst 2030 Awards are:

Governments – Global

Canadian Federal Government, Canada

raiSE Singapore, Singapore

Jordanian Ministry of Culture, Jordan

Governments – Regional

Basque Government, Spain

Prosper Portland, Oregon, USA

PEBEC, Nigeria

AECT, European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation Duero-Douro, Spain and Portugal

Corporates

Deloitte, Global

Lex Mundi, Global

EY, Global

Ambev, Brazil

Bilaterals and Multilaterals

UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Global

African Center of Metrological Applications for Development (ACMAD), Niger

UN Inter-Agency Task Force on Social and Solidarity Economy (UNTFSSE), Global

Donors – Individuals and organisations

Leader in Learning

Instituto Phi, Brazil

The Philanthropic Initiative, USA

Instituto Humanitas 360, PDR Fundo Filantrópico, Brazil

Leader in Trust

Social Tech Trust, UK

Tarsadia Foundation, USA

Aspire Coronation Foundation (ACT), Nigeria

Leader in Partnership

Childrens Helpers Worldwide, UK

Asfari Foundation, UK

Segal Family Foundation, USA

Mulago Foundation, USA

New Category Created for Overall Best Donor

English Family Foundation, Australia

Segal Family Foundation, USA

For more information you can read about the Catalyst 2030 Awards.