Catalyst 2030 Awards 2023 Celebrate Systems Change Allies

By / / Headlines

Finalists announcement

Catalyst 2030 cordially invites you to celebrate the recipients of the 2023 awards, our allies who are shaping new global narratives on societal challenges and building an ecosystem that centres local solutions for greater impact. The winners will be announced at the Catalyst 2030 Awards Ceremony which will take place on 8 November at 4:00 pm CET. The ceremony will be livestreamed from Spencer House in London. 

 Attendees will be welcomed by the Earl and Countess Spencer. Karen Spencer is the Founder & CEO of Whole Child International. Kindly register here.

The Catalyst 2030 Awards  recognises the remarkable funding allies who are championing transformational change by shining a light on innovative practices. This platform honors both private and public sector entities that are taking bold actions to shift how societal challenges are addressed. These trailblasers are  leading the way by directing support directly to community-led solutions, changing the global approach to funding to ensure that it supports community initiatives and championing the efforts of local social innovators through collaborative partnerships.  

The Award jurors are global thought leaders  Dr Anino Emuwa, Management Consultant and Strategist

Benjamin Bellegy, Executive Director WINGS, Philanthropist and Civil Society Developer,  Eric Nee, Editor-in-Chief of the Stanford Social Innovation Review, Tawakkol Karman, Yemeni Nobel Laureate, Journalist, Politician and Human Rights Activist and  Raj Kumar, President and Editor-in-Chief of Devex.

The finalists in the four categories, Governments,  Corporates, Bilaterals and Multilaterals  and Donors, for this year’s Catalyst 2030 Awards are: 

Governments – Global

  • Canadian Federal Government, Canada 
  • raiSE Singapore, Singapore
  • Jordanian Ministry of Culture, Jordan

Governments – Regional

  • Basque Government, Spain
  • Prosper Portland, Oregon, USA
  • PEBEC, Nigeria
  • AECT, European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation Duero-Douro, Spain and Portugal

Corporates

  • Deloitte, Global
  • Lex Mundi, Global
  • EY, Global
  • Ambev, Brazil

Bilaterals and Multilaterals

  • UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Global
  • African Center of Metrological Applications for Development (ACMAD), Niger
  • UN Inter-Agency Task Force on Social and Solidarity Economy (UNTFSSE), Global

Donors – Individuals and organisations

Leader in Learning

  • Instituto Phi, Brazil
  • The Philanthropic Initiative, USA
  • Instituto Humanitas 360, PDR Fundo Filantrópico, Brazil

Leader in Trust 

  • Social Tech Trust, UK
  • Tarsadia Foundation, USA
  • Aspire Coronation Foundation (ACT), Nigeria

Leader in Partnership

  • Childrens Helpers Worldwide, UK
  • Asfari Foundation, UK
  • Segal Family Foundation, USA
  • Mulago Foundation, USA

New Category Created for Overall Best Donor

  • English Family Foundation, Australia
  • Segal Family Foundation, USA

For more information you can read about the Catalyst 2030 Awards.

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top