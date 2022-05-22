Finalists include corporates, funders, governments and bilateral and multilateral organisations which embrace collaboration and co-creation as they shift power dynamics to pursue the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Catalyst 2030, the global movement of people and organisations who have committed to applying bold new strategies in pursuit of the SDGs, has unveiled the finalists of the annual Catalyst 2030 Awards 2022.
The vision of the movement’s global Catalyst 2030 Awards, now in its second year, is to celebrate individuals and organisations that drive co-creative collaborations that confront some of the world’s most pressing problems. This includes exploring solutions to challenges such as poverty, food insecurity and unequal access to education, skills training and healthcare to accelerate attainment of the SDGs to make the world a better place.
More than 200 nominations were received from Catalyst 2030 members for the people and organisations they work with. Over 60 finalists were selected by the movement’s General Assembly, seven jurors and a 12-member awards committee. The awards committee is co-chaired by Social Imperative Founder and Catalyst 2030 Board Member, Matthew Bishop, and the CEO of Breakthrough, Sohini Bhattacharya.
“The Catalyst 2030 Awards are designed to celebrate the inspirational support of our allies on the journey – the pioneers who are collaborating with us most effectively to design the systems that will deliver the SDGs. We want to show our appreciation and shine a light on their innovative best practices to encourage others to follow their lead,” says spokesperson for Catalyst 2030 Bhattacharya.
The 2022 finalists cut across sectors and include leaders who continuously distinguish themselves within the business, philanthropic, government and bilateral and multilateral endeavours. At the same time, they advocate for the development and implementation of strategies geared towards the ambitious achievement of SDGs by 2030.
Finalists include the following, in alphabetical order by awards category:
Corporates
• Itaú, Brazil
• Lavazza Group, Italy
• L’Oreal Paris, India
• SAP, Germany
• 17 Ventures, Jordan
Donors
1. Leader in Learning
• Azim Premji Foundation, India
• Pathy Family Foundation, Canada
• Paul Hamlyn Foundation, United Kingdom
• Veddis Foundation, India
• Wellspring Foundation, United States
2. Leader in Trust
• HalfMyDaf, United States
• Human Capability Foundation, United Kingdom
• Pathy Family Foundation, Canada
• Wellspring Philanthropic Fund, United States
• Women Moving Millions, United States
3. Leader in Partnership
• Azim Premji Foundation, India
• Fundación Comunitaria de Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico
• Veddis Foundation, India
• Wellspring Philanthropic Fund, United States
• Women Moving Millions, United States
4. Leader in Collaboration
• Cartier Philanthropy, Switzerland
• H&M Foundation, Sweden
• Imago Dei Fund, United States
• MacArthur Foundation, United States
• Wellspring Philanthropic Fund, United States
Governments
1. Africa
• Kwale County Government and Ummah Initiative Group, Kenya • Ministry of Health/Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Lesotho 2. Americas
• Alcaldía de Condoto, Colombia
• City of Orlando, Florida, United States
3. Asia Pacific
• State of Maharashtra, India
• Victorian Government, Australia
4. Europe
• Government of France (Pact for Impact), France
• Government of Spain, Spain
5. MENA
• Bahrain Science Center for SDGs (BSC), Bahrain
• Government of Jordan Social Security Corporation (SSC), Jordan
Bilaterals and Multilaterals
• European Commission, Belgium
• Global Affairs Canada – “Canada Helping Women and Girls” Initiative, Canada • Sida – Regional Cooperation in Africa, Sweden
The winners of the global awards in the respective categories will be announced on 22 June 2022 at the Catalyst 2030 Awards 2022 in a ceremony which will be broadcast live to a global audience. We congratulate all the nominees, collaborators and finalists and thank the jurors for their participation in the selection process.