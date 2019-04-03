Butha Buthe: Lesotho’s Nutritious Soup

Original article published at TasteAtlas.

Butha-buthe is a healthy and nutritious soup originating from Lesotho. It is often associated with the eponymous town. The soup is made with spinach and tangerine as the main ingredients.



In order to prepare it, split peas are added to the broth, which is then combined with onions, rice flour, turmeric, spinach, and coriander. Tangerine juice and zest give this soup a complex, yet refreshing flavor. Before serving, butha-buthe is typically topped with a dollop of yogurt.