Entries open for the first edition of Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Impact Awards

Industry experts to judge Southern Africa’s construction industry excellence in 10 categories

Awards programme to take place on 29 June 2023 at the Gallagher Convention Centre Johannesburg, South Africa

Big 5 Construct Southern Africa is receiving entries for the 2023 Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Impact Awards from project owners, consultants, developers, contractors, engineering- and architecture firms, recognizing the achievements and transformation of the entire construction value chain in its inaugural edition on 27 June 2023 at the Gallagher Convention Centre Johannesburg, South Africa.

A key feature of Big 5 Construct Southern Africa show, the awards programme comes in recognition of the industry’s achievements on its path to a smart and sustainable future. The awards programme celebrates the prowess and excellence of companies and individuals, while also inspiring Southern Africa’s construction industry to aim for higher standards and achieve new goals.

“It’s important to recognize the great work being done, and to showcase and celebrate construction companies – and individuals – that are making a real impact on the industry, whether through development, transformation or digital achievements,” says Tracy-Lee Behr, Event Director – at dmg events.

Entries close on 30 March 2023, and finalists will be announced on 29 April 2023. Companies may enter themselves or be nominated.

Meet the expert panel of judges

The high profile of the Big 5 Southern African Construction Impact Awards and their independent judging process, which places projects and people at the forefront of the industry, is a key market differentiator for the awards programme.

· Steven Kaplan, President, The South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE)

· Msizi Myeza, Chief Executive Officer, Council of Built Environment

· David Olatunji, President, African Smart Cities Innovation Foundation (ASCIF)

· Musa Shangase, President, Master Builders South Africa

· Dr Bridget Ssamula, Chief Executive Officer, Engineering Council South Africa

· Lettie Ndhlovu, Chief Executive Officer, Motheo Construction Group

· Tony Lee Luen Len, Founding Director, Green Building Council Mauritius

· Henry Cockroft, General Manager, Concrete Manufacturers Association

· Petra Devereux, Regional Manager: Sub Saharan Africa, Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB)

· Babalwa Bungane, Deputy Vice-President, Communications and Marketing, Genesis Energy

· Professor David Root, University of Witwatersrand

· Richard Matchett, Digital Lead, Zutari

· Alan Ridgard, Head of Programme Management, SA Infrastructure Fund

“Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Impact Awards showcase the very best in innovation, sustainability and excellence in Southern Africa’s construction industry. I look forward to reviewing the impressive entries for innovative projects and initiatives that are transforming the region’s infrastructure and communities,” said Steven Kaplan, President, The South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE).

Entries will be judged against individual category criteria and the Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Impact Award’s guiding principles of environmental, social, and economic sustainable development.

Award categories

The awards categories explore the businesses who are creating smart communities and using technology and digitalization to enable more sustainable construction practices, along with those driving team growth, partnerships, and individual leadership, and those going beyond traditional measures of project delivery.

· Digitalization Project of the Year

· Empowerment & Transformation

· Excellence in Media & Communication

· Excellence in Leadership

· Industry Partner of the Year

· Rising Star

· Sustainable City Initiative

· Sustainability Champion of the Year

· Leading Technology

· Woman of the Year

“There are so many companies with a great story to tell, and entrants to the Construction Impact Awards can inspire the industry to see the possibilities and opportunities for a robust construction sector,” Behr adds.

For more information on Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Impact Awards, visit https://www.thebig5constructsouthernafrica.com/