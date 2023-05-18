Free-to-attend event for construction industry to discover business prospects, learn about top trends and network among industry peers

Opening tomorrow, Big 5 Construct Ethiopia will feature 140+ exhibitors from more than 24 countries, alongside 3 country pavilions, 20 free CPD-certified talks

The event is endorsed by the Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure and supported by the Ethiopian Construction Works Corporation (ECWC)

Ethiopia’s construction industry is ripe for innovation and investment, praised for its impressive, vast market and untapped investment potential, with continued investor interest likely to increase substantially and soon.

To recognize the industry’s exciting potential, Big 5 Construct Ethiopia will open its doors tomorrow and run until 20 May, to bring together 6,000+ design and construction as well as building maintenance and facility management professionals including influential industry decision-makers, experts and thought leaders, to one venue.

“As the largest and the most international construction industry event in Ethiopia, Big 5 Construct Ethiopia will offer an international network of suppliers who will explore new business opportunities in the country’s construction sector to engage in new and existing projects,” says Ben Greenish, Senior Vice President at dmg events.

The event attracts visitors looking for the latest products and innovations to futureproof and transform Ethiopia’s construction industry. As the most international construction event in Ethiopia, Big 5 Construct Ethiopia, will host construction brands from 24 countries, including three country pavilions – Italy, Turkey and China – showcasing global insights into construction trends and innovations applicable to the local environment.

“Since the construction sector provides the fundamental underpinning for a country’s overall development, its growth will broadly indicate that country’s development. Big 5 Construct Ethiopia will act as a center for business networking between domestic and foreign companies as well as serve as a platform for the transfer of knowledge, technology, and skills,” said H.E. Chaltu Sani, Minister of Urban and Infrastructure.

The lineup of leading international players at Big 5 Construct Ethiopia includes Alu Décor from Spain, Narjan Cements and National Panels from Saudi Arabia, Qatar Plastics from Qatar, Kirby Building Systems from Kuwait, Kataline from India, Decowin from South Korea, Brighto Paints from Pakistan, Naffco from the UAE, and ELKON and GENERAL MAKINA from Turkey. The companies will showcase state-of-the-art products and technologies that can transform the construction industry in Ethiopia.

Renowned companies from Ethiopia will showcase their products and services as well as innovation in the construction sector. Some of these include Alpha Post Tension PLC, Gentim Concrete Industries PLC, Ovid-Kling Consultancy, Afri Investment Group, Kerchanshe Equipment, Acme Engineering, Super Steel Construction PLC, Grace Construction Chemicals, and MC-Bauchemie Manufacturing PLC, among others.

“Addressing an audience of ambassadors, trade commissioners, international industry players and local construction companies, this exclusive event aims to strengthen the construction sector, which presents ample opportunities for Ethiopia’s economic growth and sustainable development,” adds Greenish.

Continuous professional development is essential to sustain and grow the industry. Big 5 Construct Ethiopia’s 20 free-to-attend Industry Talks are an ideal opportunity for professionals to stay on top of developments and to expand their knowledge. A range of topics across construction, project management, architecture & design, engineering and technology will explore topical issues such as the challenges in industrial technologies, the outlook for the construction market, the framework for heritage management and reconstruction, sustainability in structural construction and encouraging sustainable solutions industry-wide.

“One of the key elements of Big 5 Construct Ethiopia will be the CPD-certified talks, which are well-known on a global scale. The CPD presentations delivered by respected industry leaders will serve as a crucial learning opportunity for professionals in the construction sector,” said H.E Eng. Wondimu Seta, State Minster of Infrastructure.

The three-day event will also host panel discussions on sustainable infrastructure development, construction project management as well as challenges and opportunities in the country’s real estate sector. Some of the industry experts and leaders speaking at the Industry Talks are Dr. Abraham Assefa Tsehayae, Assistant Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, AAiT; Eng. Dawit Kebede, CEO, Afro European Engineers; Yonathan Habtom, VP-Professional Development, Ethiopia Chapter – PMI; Dr. Esayas G/Yoannes, Associate Professor, Civil, and Environmental Engineering, Addis Ababa University; and Eng. Wendweson Girma, MOSHA, Regional Admin, OSHAssociation Ethiopia Region.

The Industry Talks programme at Big 5 Construct Ethiopia is CPD (Continuing Professional Development) certified, enabling industry professionals to avail of CPD points and certification after the show.

“The coming of international exhibitions, such as Big 5 Construct Ethiopia, which have the reputation to connect the industry worldwide, will bring a positive financial and technical value to the sector. This platform will serve as an eye-opening medium for our local manufacturers in-terms of technology usage and advancement,” noted Eng. Yonas Ayalew, Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Construction Works Corporation (ECWC).

This year’s Big 5 Construct Ethiopia offers a range of activities that visitors can enjoy. By taking a selfie near the word cloud and posting it on social media with the hashtag #BIG5ETHIOPIA, visitors can win a trip to Big 5 Global in December 2023. Additionally, by referring the show to a colleague and encouraging them to register and attend any day between May 18-20, visitors stand a chance to win Apple and Samsung products.

Supporting Big 5 Construct Ethiopia as the Bronze Sponsor is Dar, a multidisciplinary planning, design and management consultancy that provides extensive consultancy services for major projects in Ethiopia and Africa, including the Bole International Airport, Ethiopian Electric Power, Addis Ababa City Roads Authority and other strategic building and infrastructure projects. “Dar is incredibly excited to be joining Big 5 Construct Ethiopia to engage with leading stakeholders in construction, share our expertise on how digital transformation can empower the construction industry, and showcase how world-class design and engineering – combined with leadership in sustainability and innovation – can drive sustainable, equitable and ambitious development in Ethiopia and beyond, to all of Africa,” said Tariq Al-Qanni, Dar’s Director of Operations for Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda.

“Events are such a great way to bring people together, and we value working in nations like Ethiopia that have vast populations, thriving economies, and a high demand for construction. As the largest construction industry show, Big 5 Construct Ethiopia brings international exhibitors to the nation to network with local distributors and suppliers, form new partnerships and conduct business,” added Greenish.

Big 5 Construct Ethiopia stands for solving local construction and infrastructure-based needs with innovative solutions and represents the entire construction industry, from building services to smart construction, solar, materials, interiors and more.

The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), ABiQ, Ethiopian Civil Engineers Association (EACE), and OSH Association support Big 5 Construct Ethiopia. It is further endorsed for its efforts to boost the local construction sector by the Ethiopian Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure and supported by Ethiopia Construction Works Corporation (ECWC) as the Strategic Partner.

“An inspiring three days await, offering a once-annual opportunity to learn from decision makers and specialists who are pioneers in their fields within the construction sector. Exchange cutting-edge ideas, network with top industry professionals and discover the latest developments and industry know-how on all topics related to construction at this unmissable event,” Greenish concludes.

Big 5 Construct Ethiopia is free to attend for industry professionals, excluding visitors under the age of 18.

To register, visit https://www.thebig5constructethiopia.com/