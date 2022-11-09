Bank One has announced its partnership with Mastercard to roll out its whole new range of world-class debit and credit cards.

The new Mastercard range consists of Business debit and credit, Platinum debit and credit, and World credit cards, providing business professionals and individual customers with exclusive premium benefits and lifestyle privileges. Depending on the category, cardholders will enjoy access to a wide range of new features from up to 1% unlimited cashback on all purchases, to complete peace of mind through purchase protection insurance. The cards are widely accepted at millions of retail locations, and ATMs both locally and abroad, and feature the latest EMV technology, providing an extra layer of security to protect transactions.

“In the rapidly changing world of financial services, payments are a key enabler. Over 70% of our customers regularly use our debit and credit cards as their preferred mode of payment. Our aim is to offer our customers innovative payment services and the best possible value. That is why we have taken the time and great care to choose a partner that can deliver on our vision of excellence and innovation,” says Mark Watkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Bank One.

“People are increasingly looking for experiences that drive personal growth and happiness. We are very excited to partner with Bank One to launch this new range of premium cards aimed at curating incomparable experiences for these discerning consumers and their loved ones. At Mastercard, we share Bank One’s vision and are committed to empowering consumers with even more value, by making transactions safe, seamless, and rewarding,” says Shehryar Ali, Country Manager, East Africa at Mastercard.

“The launch of the Bank One Mastercard is not just the migration of our cards but the start of a new chapter to bring the best value to our customers in all the markets we serve, here in Mauritius and across sub-Saharan Africa. These new cards have world-class features and benefits. Cards is a fast-evolving space globally, so we will continue to innovate to always provide our customers with the best solutions and experiences,” adds Bhavya Shah, Head of Personal Financial Services at Bank One.

Research from the Mastercard Economics Institute finds that global leisure and business flight bookings has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, while spending on cruise lines, buses, and trains saw sharp improvements this year, signalling a key milestone in the global travel recovery.

The newly launched card suite works together with Mastercard destination and lifestyle programs to offer exclusive benefits and privileges for cardholders looking to access the best value and experiences across travel, dining, shopping, sports, entertainment, and the arts.

Bank One also announced that the launch of the new cards is only beginning of an exciting journey for the Bank and its customers. The bank looks forward to continually providing its customers with innovative payment services and full digital access to their finances. To apply for a Bank One Mastercard, simply walk into the nearest Bank One branch or visit our website www.bankone.mu.