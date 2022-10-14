-Leading Building And Construction Suppliers This November

The Big 5 Construct Kenya is expected to connect local and international exhibitors with 8,000 high profile buyers and decision-makers from Kenya

Supporting Kenya’s Vision 2030 plans to place industry at the heart of economic growth

In line with Kenya’s Vision 2030 to reduce poverty and unemployment, The Big 5 Construct Kenya Construction Project Market Report produced by ABiQ, the event’s Knowledge Partner, highlights consumer spending and public infrastructure development as the key drivers of economic growth. From 9–11 November 2022, over 8,000 public and private stakeholders are expected to gather at The Big 5 Construct Kenya to drive forward these objectives, while learning from industry experts and exploring innovative products and solutions to tackle a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Organized by dmg events, which has a long track record of success under The Big 5 portfolio of events, the fifth edition of The Big 5 Construct Kenya will take place at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi. It has already attracted big names in the exhibitor line-up, including Gold Sponsor Peglar (Aalberts Integrated Piping Systems), Wavin, C.G.M, Geoplast and Bauer. In addition, the exhibition floor will host several international pavilions spanning Italy, United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, Germany and more.

“With Kenya’s construction and infrastructure market expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2027 and exciting development projects such as Konza Techno City and Northlands City underway, The Big 5 Construct Kenya aims to provide the market with a unique platform to accelerate growth. Industry professionals can benefit from networking opportunities with public sector officials, who play a critical role in developing the industry, as well as source innovative products from over 150 leading industry brands,” says Ben Greenish, Senior Vice President, dmg events.

In addition to being inspired by industry trend-setters on the exhibition floor, visitors can upskill and earn their annual CPD points by attending a wide range of interactive and collaborative talks sessions led by industry experts across four key themes: Technology, Project Management, Architecture & Design, and Sustainability.

Strategic partners of The Big 5 international portfolio of events, The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) will present a masterclass on sustainable project management implementation, while the Project Management Institute (PMI) will cover themes such as performance, innovation and teamwork, as well as investing and financing in construction. Other topics to be explored in keynotes and panel discussions include energy efficiency, affordable housing, and the digital age.

“The Big 5 Construct Kenya is a must-attend event for building and construction industry professionals who are looking for innovative products and services from local and international heavyweights. More than just an exhibition, it offers an unparalleled opportunity to support industry development through education and collaboration across the construction value chain”, concludes Greenish.

The Big 5 Construct Kenya is free to attend for all industry professionals, and will be open daily from 10:00 – 18:00, from 9-11 November 2022. For more information and to register, visit: https://register.thebig5constructkenya.com/