Consumers have millions of choices at their fingertips. There are more than three billion smartphone users worldwide, working, socialising and shopping on their devices. Today’s consumer is tech-savvy and discerning about where to spend their hard-earned disposable income. So just what makes brands stand out? Targeted digital content that informs, resonates with specific audiences, and is delivered in relevant and meaningful ways at the point when they need it. Tyrona Heath, thought leader, educator, Olympic Trials qualifier – and Director at The B2B Institute, LinkedIn’s marketing think tank – will tell us how at the Nedbank IMC 2022.
With over 800 million members across the globe, LinkedIn is the world’s largest professional network and a highly relevant tool for businesses and marketers. Tyrona is Director of Market Engagement where she, along with her team, shares ideas to help marketers be more productive and successful.
Tyrona’s deliberate choice to work at the intersection of technology and business is, in her words, “because information, inspiration and action are catalysts for transformation.” Through her collaborative and hands-on approach in the digital marketing space, Tyrona has helped to transform numerous businesses.
As well as serving on the Digital Marketing Institute’s Global Advisory Council and as an Adobe Insider, Tyrona has over two decades of marketing experience working for companies such as Google, IBM and now LinkedIn and leading her own B2B consulting practice.
Nedbank IMC CEO, Dale Hefer says that Tyrona’s incredible experience speaks for itself, but particularly her focus at LinkedIn places her at the forefront of marketing’s current and future trends. Says Dale, “If we’re talking marketing relevance as the theme of this year’s Nedbank IMC, I think that with Tyrona’s contribution, we’ll have nailed it.”
Virtual tickets at R1 999 (excluding VAT) Group discounts are available.Book now at imcconference.com.Nedbank IMC 2022 bursaries are available at imcconference.com/imc-bursaries/.