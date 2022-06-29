The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) has announced the first 30+ speakers for their annual conference and awards set to take place as a hybrid event in Cairo, Egypt, on the 26 and 27 September 2022, in partnership with Egypt’s Ministry for International Cooperation and co-organized by the Egyptian Businessmen’s Association (EBA).
AWIEF2022 will see some of the most exciting and insightful voices from across the government, development, corporate, and entrepreneurship ecosystem gather for dialogue and discussions on issues of women empowerment, entrepreneurship, leadership, investing, sustainability, technology and innovation in Africa.
The high-level speakers who will participate at AWIEF2022 include H.E. Dr. Rania Al Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of International Co-operation; Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for SEforALL and Co-Chair of UN Energy; Jackie Jones, Director and Chief of Staff, Office of the President, Gender Equality Division, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Dina Saleh, Regional Director of the Near East, North Africa and Europe Division (NEN), IFAD; Ahmed Rezk, Deputy UNIDO Representative, Regional Hub in Egypt; Patricia Obozuwa, Vice President, Government Affairs, Communications & Sustainability for Africa, The Coca Cola Company; Ayoade Alakija, WHO Special Envoy for the ACT-Accelerator, co-Chair of the African Union’s African Vaccine Delivery Alliance; and Georges Vivien Houngbonon, Digital and TMT Economist at World Bank Group- International Finance Corporation.
The theme for this year’s conference is “Advancing Africa through Gender Integration”, with the event once again being a platform where Africa’s big issues will be debated and new ideas explored.
The stellar line-up of speakers, high-profile keynotes and interactive panel discussions at AWIEF2022 will cover topics such as the How to Accelerate Progress towards the UN SDGs and AU Agenda 2063, Intra-Africa Trade and the AfCFTA, Climate Change & Sustainability, Creating an enabling environment for MSMEs and SMEs, Innovation & Technology, Fintech, Agritech & Healthtech, Energy & Infrastructure, Investment & Financial Services, as well as Agriculture & Food Security.
Now in its 8th year, the annual AWIEF conference is one of the continent’s leading innovation and entrepreneurship events. The conference brings together more than 1,300 entrepreneurs, start-ups, thought leaders, policymakers, international development partners, investors, CSOs, academia, and media and offers participants an opportunity to engage, connect and build new business relationships.
Buy your ticket now to be part of these vital conversations and networking opportunities, either in-person in Cairo or virtually. https://www.awieforum.org/conference-registration/