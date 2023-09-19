Tourism industry being dynamic in nature, skill-gaps are continuously being identified in both hard and soft skills. Based on this and to bridge the skills gap, ATLF 2023 is set to deliver a bespoke intra-Africa Tourism Entrepreneurship and Women in Tourism Masterclass on the 3rd of October 2023. The Masterclass will be a pre-cursor to the ATLF and Awards 2023. It is dedicated to up-skill, re-skill and empower tourism stakeholders. The main Forum will run from 04 to 06 October 2023 in Gaborone, Botswana.

Over 500 physical delegates, including the media and hosted buyers from across the globe will converge from 03 to 06 October at the Gaborone International Convention Centre, Grand Palm, Botswana for the 6th Annual African Tourism Leadership Forum and Awards.

ATLF as an intra-Africa travel and tourism platform that offers opportunity for marketing, sales, business development and networking in professional and personalised setting for suppliers (accommodation, travel trade and service providers) to do business with travel trade (DMCs, tour operators, travel agents, online travel agents (OTAs) in structured and business environment). Exhibition, business exchange, destination showcase and networking sessions will be running concurrently as key components of the Forum.

Among the speaker line-up are Hon. Heather Sibungo, Deputy Minister: Environment, Tourism and Forestry, Nambia; Hamza Farooqui – Founder and CEO of Millat Investments, South Africa; Samantha Muna – Co-founder and Director of Business Development, Trianum Hospitality, Kenya; Kenneth Agyapong – COO & Co-founder, AfroFuture, Ghana; Sandile Chipunza – Manager External Affairs & Sustainability, AME Regional Business Development IATA, South Africa, Ben Anane-Nsiah – Deputy CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority, Alan Renaud – Principal Secretary, Department of Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Ministry of Transport, Seychelles, Dr. Bao Mosinyi – CEO, Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana. Space is available to register for physical attendance, one-on-one B2B session, desk-top exhibition and destinations showcase. Register now www.tourismleadershipforum.africa