Angola’s Plan For The Internationalisation Of Companies

The Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE) and the Angola Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold a webinar to promote the Internationalization of Angolan Companies.
The webinar organized by the ZEE and the Angola Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIA), in partnership with the Agency for Private Investment and Exports Promotion (AIPEX) takes place at the ZEE in Angola.
The webinar entitled, “Paths to the internationalization of Angolan companies” is part of the plan created by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, to make the Angolan economy more transparent, competitive and sustainable.
This event will be chaired by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Hon. Victor Fernandes and will welcome interventions from António Henriques da Silva Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ZEE and AIPEX, Vicente Soares President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola, Dr. Farid Bouhamara Coordinator of the Technical Committee of the Bar Code Process in Angola; and Dr. Manuel Mbangui, Director General of INEFOP (Instituto Nacional de Empleo y Formación Profesional).
The webinar will look at the key aspects of modernization, sustainability, as well as the adoption of international transparency criteria and standards that are being implemented in Angola. It will also examine the state of preparation of national companies, the challenges of internationalization including the implementation processes of the national barcode, and the growing quality of national products to compete in international markets.
This is also a great opportunity to highlight the exceptional characteristics of institutions like the ZEE – where the number of tenants and industrial units are on the increase – and the Chamber of Commerce of Angola, as it meets the challenges of increasing the production of marketable goods with quality standards, competitive prices and offers many opportunities for investors. The Chamber of Commerce is also working on diversifying the destination markets for products made in Angola.
This webinar will be a combination of face-to-face and virtual meeting formats. It is focused on the business sector, with the aim of providing Angolan companies with the tools that make them competitive under the AfCFTA – simultaneously fostering employability, industrialization, national production and the training of Angolan staff.
Attendance is free but by invitation only, taking into account the preventive measures against the pandemic. Priority is given to companies located in the ZEE and to special guests. The event will be broadcasted on the official ZEE page and the digital platforms Zoom, Facebook and YouTube.