With the collaboration between the Nedbank IMC and the Effie Awards, 15 September will be a day packed with ground-breaking insights and the honouring of effective communications work. Get the insights at the Nedbank IMC. See how winners apply them at the Effies.

The Effie Awards South Africa – the world’s preeminent marketing effectiveness award, and the Nedbank IMC Conference – Africa’s leading marketing conference, will partner in 2023 for the benefit of the marketing industry at large. The merging of the two industry events means that on Friday 15 September 2023, the Nedbank IMC Conference will serve as the Effie South Africa summit with the awards ceremony held in the evening following the conclusion of the conference.

Attendees will experience one hard-hitting day of 15-minute relevant insights into marketing and advertising, followed by the showcasing and recognition of the most effective campaigns of 2023.

The theme for both events this year is Marketing. UpClose&Personal, allowing for delegates and attendees to get up-close insight of industry trends without the waffle and sales pitches. The theme enables the seamless incorporation of a diverse range of relevant topics.

With the collaboration of two heavyweight industry summits, the combined focus is to significantly extend reach into Africa, with a longer-term vision for the event to be bigger and more inclusive, possibly incorporating other industry awards and activities.

More about the Nedbank IMC – Marketing is Business©

Dale Hefer – CEO Integrated Marketing Council, says: “the Nedbank IMC is geared to bring insight to all disciplines within the marketing and advertising industry. More CMO’s, Senior Marketers and Agency Leaders attend this conference than any other in Africa. By joining forces with Effies, the result will be a bigger chance to better deliver a conference and awards ceremony that upskills, celebrates and showcases the most effective marketing possible. It is also about the next generation of talent – we have provided 8 bursaries and made a quarter of a million rand in attendance value available to students. I am excited about the partnership with the ACA/Effies as we constantly strive to promote insights for effective marketing. Having the Effies Awards after the conference means that delegates can get the insights at the Nedbank IMC and see how winners apply them effectively at the Effies.”

Khensani Nobanda – Nedbank Group Executive: Marketing and Corporate Affairs says: “As the lead sponsor for the Nedbank IMC and a sponsor of the Effie Awards South Africa, Nedbank is proud to support the communications industry and highlight the immense value of marketing. The partnership between the Nedbank IMC and Effie South Africa will bring marketers and agencies closer together, showcasing the importance of effectiveness and presenting innovative marketing insight on a platform that will serve to enhance and positively grow the industry in South Africa and beyond”

About Effies – Awarding Ideas That Work®

The Effie is the world’s most sought after and recognised marketing effectiveness award. Now in its third year on African soil, the global Effie programme celebrates the most effective marketing communications campaigns of the past year. Known by advertisers and agencies as the pre-eminent award in the industry worldwide, the awards honour the most significant achievement in advertising and marketing communications that contribute to a brand’s success: effectiveness.

Furthermore, Effies supports the industry’s future leaders by contributing to the upliftment of youth through the awarding of bursaries with a total of 15 bursaries awarded in the first two years of the programme in South Africa.

Karabo Songo, ACA Chair, says: “Effie’s is about leading, inspiring and championing the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness. It is exciting to bring together Nedbank IMC and Effies – two premier programmes. There is complete alignment between the two as both champion the business case for marketing, and for marketing to claim its rightful seat at the table. Collaboration is key for business success, and ultimately within the broader marketing and communications awards and industry events space too. We know that collaboration between agency and client leads to great success, and we anticipate the same with this new partnership. We are excited to see how the insights gleamed from the conference will play out in the work that delivers successfully on business objectives.”

Join the conversation – #MarketingUpClose | #EffieAwardsSA | #NedbankIMC2023

For more information on speakers, ticket purchases and entry details, visit the Effie Awards South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or The Integrated Marketing Council Conference at www.imcconference.com.