Algeria Eases Visa Rules to Promote Tourism in the Sahara

Algeria will allow foreign tourists heading to its vast desert south to obtain visas on arrival. Africa’s biggest country by surface area – comprises a major chunk of the Sahara, including nature reserves and prehistoric sites. It also boasts 1 200 kilometres of Mediterranean coastline and several historical cities. The Tassili reserve, in the south-eastern governorate of Djanet, is one focal point, with sand dunes, mountains and a wealth of birds and fauna, spreading over 138 000 square kilometres.

IOL